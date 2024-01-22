Lenovo Legion Go $650 $700 Save $50 The Lenovo Legion Go might be one of the most interesting gaming handhelds yet, boasting a giant 8.8-inch display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It also has detachable controllers, including one that has a trackpad that you can use as a mouse. For a limited time, you can score $50 off. $650 at Best Buy $650 at Lenovo

PC gaming handhelds have exploded in popularity since the release of the Steam Deck. And over the past year, major players like Asus and Ayaneo have thrown their names into the ring looking to offer competing products. Lenovo's Legion Go is another such product, and there's a lot to love with its large 8.8-inch 144Hz display and versatile hardware.

While the Legion Go made its debut in November, it's now getting its first discount ever, with the price dropping by $50 for a limited time. That means you're going to be able to get the 512GB model $649.99, while the 1TB variant will come in at $699.99. So if you've been thinking about buying the Legion Go, now's going to be the perfect time.

What's great about the Legion Go?

The Legion Go is a versatile gaming machine that runs Windows 11 and is powered by an AMD Z1 Extreme processor and 16GB RAM. You have the option of 512GB or 1TB of internal storage, and can even add storage thanks to its microSD card slot. When it comes to the display, you're going to get one of the largest screens available, coming at 8.8 inches.

In addition to its large size, you're also going to get excellent performance here as well, with the 2560x1600 resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. What's great is that you'll have the option to scale things back if needed, and can bump things down to a more modest 800p at 60Hz if you're looking to save on battery life.

What makes this handheld truly unique is its design, with detachable wireless controllers that can making navigating the menus and gaming more enjoyable. Of course, if you want to, you can always use this as a computer as well if you connect a external keyboard and mouse.

This is one of the largest handhelds available right now, so if you're looking for a portable gaming machine with a large screen and lots of power, this is going to be the one for you. Just make sure you grab it while you can because this $50 discount won't last long.