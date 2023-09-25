Lenovo Legion Go With a huge, vibrant IPS display + a 144Hz refresh rate, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, AMD RDNA 3 graphics, and up to an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme CPU, this mobile PC is ready for some AAA gaming wherever you go. If you need a powerful handheld, check this out. Pros Impressive specs Excellent display Detachable controllers Cons Battery life concerns Bulky See at Lenovo

If you're looking for a handheld gaming device, you've got a lot of options. Even if you don't want a Steam Deck, there are loads of excellent Steam Deck alternatives. Lenovo's Legion Go, for one, is a strong option, but before you start looking at the best Legion Go cases, you should ask yourself if the Legion Go is better for you than the king of modern gaming handhelds: Nintendo Switch.

Luckily, we're here to help, so we've got the ultimate comparison between the Legion Go and Nintendo Switch for you below. Read on to find out which one is best for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Lenovo's Legion Go starts off at $699 and launches this October. You can sign up to be notified about the Legion Go on Lenovo's site right now, and eventually, you'll be able to pick one up from your favorite retailer of choice. This is for the model with an AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme, which is the same processor found in the ROG Ally. It's not currently clear what configurations will be available at what prices, though, so keep an eye out.

The Nintendo Switch, on the other hand, will run you $300 for the standard model, and you can buy one just about anywhere that sells consumer tech. Full specs are below, but with that steep difference in price, you can expect less power than on the Legion Go.



Lenovo Legion Go Nintendo Switch Dimensions Starting at 8.27 x 5.15 x 0.79 inches (210.05 x 130.81 x 20.06mm) 9.4x4x0.55 inches (239x102x13.9mm) (standard model with Joy-Con) Weight Starting at 1.41 pounds (640 grams) 0.88 pounds (398 grams) (standard model with Joy-Con) Chipset Up to AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme (8 cores, 16 threads, up to 5.1GHz, 16MB L3 cache) Nvidia Tegra X1 (launch models)/Nvidia Tegra X1+ (after August 2019) RAM 16GB LPDDR5x 7500Mhz 4GB LPDDR4 Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 2242 SSD 32GB eMMC (64GB in OLED model) Display 8.8-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, Quad HD+ (2560x1600), 144Hz refresh rate, 97% DCI-P3, 500 nits, touch Standard: 6.2-inch IPS, OLED: 7-inch OLED, Lite: 5.5-inch IPS, 1280x720 resolution Graphics AMD RDNA 3 Graphics (up to 12 cores) 256 Maxwell-based CUDA cores (integrated) Ports 2x USB4 (one on top, one at the bottom) 3.5mm headphone jack microSD card reader System: USB-C port, 3.5mm headphone jack, Dock (standard and OLED models): 1x USB-C port (charging), Three USB Type-A ports (two in OLED model), RJ45 Ethernet (OLED model), HDMI

Design

In general, the Legion Go has a lot of gaming PC aesthetics, and its impressively large 8.8-inch display is striking. What's more is its controllers on either side are detachable, and once detached, you can use the right controller as an actual mouse via a touchpad and a scroll wheel, which is a very clever design. There's also a wide kickstand that won't give you trouble keeping your Go propped up when gaming and its controllers come outfitted with the full array of buttons you'd expect. Although, the Go is relatively bulky, and it's rather heavy, too, clocking in at 640g.

With the Switch, you've got a similar design. The controllers, called Joy-Cons, are detachable and can be slotted into a plastic sheath to form a more traditional controller, among other uses. You will also get the familiar array of buttons you expect. The display, though, isn't as large as the Legion Go, and for a $300 device, the Switch does have a relatively cheap feel to it, as you might expect at the price point. But, the Switch is less bulky and lighter than the Legion Go, coming in at just 398g.

Neither of these machines are the lightest, sleekest devices out there, and considering the Switch is much cheaper and much older, there are fewer cool things to appreciate, like the big display on the Go or its controller that doubles as a mouse.

Display

Nintendo Switch HAC-001(-01)

Display-wise, the Legion Go has the Switch beat, hands down. The Go comes with an 8.8-inch IPS display, a 144Hz refresh rate, and a Quad HD+ 2560x1600 resolution on top of Lenovo's claims of 97% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum. For a handheld gaming machine, this is an impressive display in every respect, from size to responsiveness to resolution to color accuracy. Make sure to keep in mind the price differences between the two machines, though.

With the Switch, you're getting a 6.2-inch IPS display, a 60Hz refresh rate, and a 720p 1280x720 resolution. If you want to pony up for the more expensive OLED Switch, you can get a more vivid display, although you're stuck with the same resolution and refresh rate. Of course, OLED is a more premium panel tech as compared to IPS, but even then, the Switch will have significantly fewer pixels and will have significantly fewer frames than the Legion Go.

If you're looking for the nicest display, the answer here is the Legion Go. In terms of FPS, though, keep in mind that while the Go does come with a 144Hz refresh rate, most of the time, you won't be running games at 144Hz, and while the Go comes with a Quad HD+ resolution, you also won't be running most games at that resolution. Cuts to resolution and framerates are frequently going to come up on a mobile device, though not always, of course.

Performance

We haven't had a chance to formally review the Legion Go just yet, so we don't know yet how well it plays games. However, you can expect a meaningful difference between a gaming console like the Switch and a handheld computer like the Go. With the Switch, you don't need the extra processing power to run something Windows, and all games are designed specifically for the Switch's hardware. Of course, the Go is much newer and more powerful, but perhaps not as much as you'd expect. In general, you think of the Switch as something like a less powerful, portable Xbox One, and you can think of the Go as a less powerful, portable PS5.

In terms of hardware and performance, though, there's no question that the Go will be much better than Switch. The Go has a Ryzen Z1 Extreme, RDNA 3 graphics, and 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, while Switch comes with an Nvidia Tegra X1, Maxwell-era Nvidia graphics, and 4GB of LPDDR4 RAM. As you can see, the Go is, simply put, many times more modern and more robust in terms of its hardware, which is why you'll be able to run newer games at higher settings, resolutions, and framerates on the Go than you can on Switch, no question about it.

While the Go is newer and more powerful, the Switch certainly has a huge list of games in its library. What's also surprising is how well developers have been able to take advantage of the Switch's hardware, so you will be able to play more modern games on Switch, like Doom, The Witcher 3, and many more. Plus, there's a huge list of Nintendo exclusives that are beloved by fans across the world that are only available on Switch, not on the Go.

Battery life

We haven't had a chance to test out the Legion Go, so we don't have any specifics on battery life just yet. However, judging from its hardware and the battery life of other similar handhelds, like the ROG Ally and the Steam Deck, we'd expect just a couple of hours of battery life at most if you're pushing your Legion Go hard and maybe a few more hours if you're doing everything you can to reduce how much power you're drawing. In short, though, we wouldn't expect anything near all-day battery life no matter what you do with the Go.

The Switch has been out for years now, so its battery life is more of a known quantity, but it's still quite variable, and we haven't tested it ourselves. Nintendo promises between 4 and 9 hours of battery life, while various reviews and user experiences suggest that with maximum brightness and an especially graphically intensive game that number can drop to just a few hours at most before needing to charge. In general, if you take steps to maximize your battery life, we'd expect something closer to that 9-hour number but don't expect all-day battery life.

If you're pushing either the Go or the Switch to their absolute limits, the headline here is to make sure you've got your charger or a battery pack with you. Serious gaming requires some serious power, so don't plan on long sessions without a charge in most cases for either machine.

Lenovo Legion Go vs Nintendo Switch: Which should you pick?

This is a tough choice. On one hand, the Legion Go is a much more powerful machine, and you can play a huge catalog of PC games on the Go, thanks to its support for Windows. On the other hand, the Switch is significantly cheaper and more accessible, and the Switch comes with a massive library of excellent Nintendo exclusives that you can't play anywhere else. This choice ultimately comes down to what you want out of a handheld machine.

If you're a massive Nintendo fan, the easy choice is the Switch, and same goes if you're on a budget. If you're looking for the best performance and just want to play mostly multi-platform games, and budget isn't as much of a concern, go with the Go. However, since the Go is undeniably a much more premium machine with better hardware, our overall recommendation is going to be the Go. Don't let that stop you from picking up a Switch, though!

