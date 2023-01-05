Lenovo is launching an array of new Legion devices, including new gaming laptops with AI enhancements, plus new desktops and monitors.

Lenovo is upgrading its lineup of gaming PCs and monitors in the Legion series, introducing the latest and greatest hardware from Intel, AMD, and Nvidia to deliver even more performance. There are new Legion Pro 7 and Legion Pro 5 laptops, as well as Legion Tower 7 and Legion Tower 5 desktops, all featuring new CPUs and GPUs. The laptops also have an AI chip to improve performance.

Lenovo Legion 7 and Legion Pro 5 laptops

Starting with laptops, Lenovo is introducing four new models, or essentially, two models that both come in Intel and AMD variants. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7, Legion Pro 7i, Legion Pro 5, and Legion Pro 5i all feature 13th-gen Intel Core or AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors — HX series models, specifically — paired with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs, which deliver significant performance and efficiency improvements over the previous generation.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and Pro 7i are the more powerful models, with a maximum TDP of 235W, which naturally requires a lot of cooling capacity. The laptops feature a ColdFront 5.0 with Hybrid Thermals, an advanced cooling system within extra-wide vapor chamber to cover both the CPU and GPU. The CPU uses a liquid metal thermal interface to drive heat away.

Meanwhile, the Lenovo Legion Pro 5 and Legion Pro 5i have a total maximum TDP of 200W, which is cooled by a ColdFront 5.0 system, with dual fans, hybrid heat pipes, and a phase-change thermal compound.

Both laptops also feature the new Lenovo LA AI chip, a dedicated AI chip designed to optimize performance and push the laptops to their limits. This chip powers the Lenovo AI Engine+, a machine-learning algorithm that tunes system performance to deliver the best possible gaming experience. Through the Lenovo Vantage app, users can also manually tune performance settings like fan speeds.

Lenovo Legion Pro 5i

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7 and Legion Pro 5 families both include 16-inch displays with a 16:10 aspect ratio, available in up to WQXGA (2560 x 1600) resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate. Both also include RGB keyboards, though the Legion Pro 7 models have per-key lighting, while the Legion Pro 5 have four lighting zones.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is launching in March and it will start at $1,999.99, but the Legion Pro 7 (with AMD processors) is not coming to the US. Meanwhile, the Legion Pro 5 and Legion Pro 5i are both coming in April, starting at $1,459.99 and $1,479.99, respectively.

Lenovo Legion Tower desktops

Over on the desktop side, Lenovo is introducing refreshed models of its Legion desktops, including Legion Tower 7i, Legion Tower 5, and Legion Tower 5i. The Legion Tower 7i is the more powerful model, featuring 13th-gen Intel K-series processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. To keep things running smoothly, there's a cooling system comprised of six fans with addressable RGB, along with an optional liquid cooling option for the CPU, allowing it to use up to 260W. The PC can also be configured with up to 64GB of DDR5 RAM and 6TB of SSD storage. Powering the whole system is up to a 1200W PSU.

Meanwhile, the Legion Tower 5 and Tower 5i are essentially the same product, but with Intel or AMD CPUs, as well as options for Nvidia or AMD graphics. This model uses 65W processors, so it's not as power hungry as the Legion Tower 7. It does come with Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series or AMD Radeon RX 7000 series GPUs, so you still get plenty of performance for gaming. The cooling system includes five RGB fans to keep things cool. It can also be configured with 32GB of DDR5 RAM and 2TB of SSD storage, and the whole system is powered by an 850W PSU.

The Lenovo Legion Tower 7i will be available in April starting at $2,479.99, and the Legion Tower 5i will start at $1,199.99 around the same time. The AMD-powered Legion Tower 5 will arrive in May, with a starting price of $1,299.99.

Legion gaming monitors

Finally, the Lenovo Legion brand also introduced a couple of new gaming monitors, the Legion Y27f-30 and Legion Y32f-30, which are 27-inch and 32-inch monitors, respectively.

The Legion Y32f-30 is not only larger, but sharper, with Quad HD resolution and a 240Hz refresh rate, which can be overclocked to 250Hz and supports AMD FreSync Premium. It has a 0.5ms response time, plus it covers 95% of DCI-P3 and has a color accuracy rated at Delta E ≤ 2. It also supports DisplayHDR 400, and it has a pair of 3W stereo speakers.

Meanwhile, the Legion Y27f-30 has a Full HD panel, also with a 240Hz refresh rate, but capable of overclocking up to 280Hz. It also supports AMD FreeSync Premium, and it covers 90.7% of DCI-P3, in addition to having the same Delta E ≤ 2 color accuracy and DisplayHDR 400 support.

Both of these monitors will launch in May, with the Legion Y27f-30 costing $399 and the Y32f-30 retailing for $599.