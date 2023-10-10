Lenovo Legion 5i Pro Lenovo Legion 5i Pro The Lenovo Legion 5i Pro boasts an Intel Core i9 H-series processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics. It has a 16-inch WQXGA PureSight display that will give you the upper hand while gaming. It's down to just $1,650 for Prime Day. $1650 at Amazon

If you weren't aware of it, Amazon decided to have a second Prime Day event after the one in July was its biggest one yet. So Amazon is giving consumers a second chance at some fantastic deals this October. This event, known as Prime Big Deal Days, is highlighting a ton of products for all kinds of shoppers. Gamers should take note of this sale if they're in the market for a new gaming laptop. The fact that something like the Lenovo Legion Pro 5i is marked down is mind-blowing.

This is one of the best gaming laptops on the market and is a more affordable version of the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i. But Amazon is making it even easier for you to consider purchasing by marking it down to just $1,650.

Why this is a great deal

First off, gaming laptops that are released a few months earlier are rarely discounted. But that's what is happening here. This laptop debuted just a few months ago and it's already seeing its price marked down. The Lenovo Legion line of gaming laptops is known for higher end graphics, processing, and capabilities. But if you're an average gamer who doesn't want to become a pro, you may not want to pay a huge price tag. That's where this laptop (and sale) come in.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 5i has a beautiful 16-inch WQXGA PureSight display with a resolution of 2560x1600. That and the high refresh rate give you the advantage while gaming because of how crisp and clear the visuals are. It's powered by a 13th-generation Intel H-series processor that keeps up with all that you're asking of it while you're gaming and then some. You'll be able to keep up with the best of gamers with this.

To go along with the processor, this features Nvidia GeForce RTX Graphics that look incredible. The immersive audio it boasts keeps you invested in the game that you're playing. You'll also get 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, allowing you to use this laptop to store a lot. The fact that all of this is down to just $1,650 is a steal. Don't miss out while Prime Big Deal Days are still going on and take your gaming to the next level.