Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 $2000 $2300 Save $300 The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is one of the best gaming laptops on the market, with powerful specs and a premium design. It's fairly pricy, but you can get $300 off the RTX 4070 model, or $400 off the RTX 4090 version. $2,000 at Lenovo (RTX 4070) $3,200 at Lenovo (RTX 4090)

Gamers rejoice — one of the best gaming laptops on the market can now be yours with a nice $300 discount thanks to a fantastic Prime Day deal on Lenovo's website. The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 is a beastly laptop with a 24-core Intel Core i9 processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU to handle all your games without breaking a sweat. This would usually cost you $2,300, but this price cut brings it down to $2,000, so it's more enticing than ever.

If you have more money to spend and want even more power, there's also a model with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU and double the RAM and storage for a true top-of-the line experience. That model is $400 off, which brings it down to $3,200.

What makes the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i a great deal?

When we reviewed the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i earlier, we praised almost everything about it and considered it the best gaming laptop on the market. It starts with the incredible performance of the Intel Core i9-13900HX processor, with 24 cores and 32 threads so you can rip through any game or other demanding tasks with no problem. You can pair that with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 for a fantastic gaming experience, or go all the way to the RTX 4090 if you want to play the most demanding games without having to even question if your laptop can run them. The RTX 4070 model also comes with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB SSD, but both of those are doubled if you spring for the RTX 4090 version.

Both models also include a large 16-inch screen with a 16:10 aspect ratio that makes this a great laptop for gaming and productivity alike. The screen is sharp with Quad HD+ resolution and it's also super smooth thanks to the 240Hz refresh rate. 100% coverage of sRGB also means it has good color reproduction for gaming.

Which model is right for you?

Most people will probably want to buy the Lenovo legion pro 7i with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, as it's much more affordable and it already gives you a gaming experience better than the vast majority of other laptops. This $300 discount makes it super easy to recommend to anyone.

Of course, if you're willing to spend more, then the version with an RTX 4090 will give you even better performance to play any and all games, and it also has a nice $400 discount to go with it, so you can save quite a bit if you buy it now. You can also find more gaming laptops in our roundup of Prime Day laptop deals if you want more options.