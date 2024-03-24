Gaming is a sport where having the best components gives you an edge over the competition. You want high-performance CPUs and GPUs, a display with a high refresh rate, a comfortable keyboard, and customizable RGB lights for that gamer aesthetic. The Legion Pro 7i (2024) and Legion 9i laptops from Lenovo offer the elements above in a small form factor, allowing you to gain an edge over your competition and game on the go.

You get the latest Intel and Nvidia cards, stunning screens that'll make even a creative swoon, efficient cooling systems, and unique designs that will suit your gamer palate. However, no two battle stations are the same, which applies to these incredible laptops. We've broken down the differences between these computers to help you choose the ideal gaming laptop.

Price, availability, and specs

Expensive but sold out

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i debuted at CES 2024 and became available in March. However, as of the time of writing this, the laptop is unavailable on Lenovo's website, but you can get it from third-party sellers on Amazon and Best Buy. The base model, which features 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and Nvidia RTX 4080, starts at $2,699, but if you want the absolute best, you can customize the hardware up to an RTX 4090, 32GB RAM, and 2TB SSD. However, in typical Lenovo fashion, we expect massive discounts later in the year.

On the other hand, the Legion 9i has been on shelves since October 2023, after its IFA announcement. Its base model sports an RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB RAM, and up to 2TB SSD, costing $3,840. You can customize the Legion 9i up to an Nvidia 4090 GPU and 64GB RAM, but you'd have to shell out $4,595 to get those specs. The Legion 9i Gen 9 is currently available on Lenovo's website, while the Gen 8 is out of stock.

The Legion 9i Gen 8 and Gen 9 offer the same specs save for the CPU. The Gen 8 features 13th-Gen Intel processors, while the Gen 9 has 14th-Gen Intel processors. They share the same display, design, cooling units, and I/O ports, which is no surprise, as the Gen 9 was released a few months after the Gen 8 was launched. Lenovo claims the Gen 8 is out of stock, but seeing as the Gen 9 is the better value and in stock, you should go with it instead.



Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Lenovo Legion 9i (2024) CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX, 24 cores, 32 threads Up to 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 16 GB GDDR6 (150W TGP) Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ IPS 240Hz G-SYNC Up to 16-inch 3.2K (3200x2000) resolution Mini-LED display with 165Hz refresh rate and 3ms response time RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Up to 64GB 5600MHz DDR5 (2 x 16GB) Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB M.2 2280 PCIe SSD (Gen 4) Battery 99.99Whr 99.99Whr battery Ports 1x headphone/microphone combo, 4x USB-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x Ethernet RJ-45, 1x USB-C with PD and DP 1.4, 1x HDMI Left Side: 1 x Audio Combo Jack 1 x SD Card Reader 3.0 Right Side: 1 x USB Type-C (USB 3.2 Gen 1) 1 x USB Type-A (3.2 Gen 1) 1 x eShutter Button Rear: 1 x DC in 1 x USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1, Always On USB 5V2A) 2 x Thunderbolt 4 (3.2 Gen, DisplayPort 1.4, Power Delivery 3.0 140W) 1 x HDMI 2.1 1 x RJ45 Weight 2.62 kg (5.78 lbs) 5.64 pounds (2.56kg) Colors Eclipse Black Carbon Black

Design

Similar, yet different

The Legion Pro 7i features the plastic and aluminum combo we've seen on many gaming and everyday laptops. The lid and bottom panel feature 50% recycled aluminum, while the top cover frame and body are plastic. It's 21.95 mm thin, though it's quite heavy, with a starting weight of 6.17 pounds. The keyboard feels nice and comfortable, which isn't surprising as Lenovo makes the ThinkPad lineup, which has some of the best business laptops and is known for its fantastic keyboards.

You get per-key RGB lights on the keyboard and an RGB strip at the bottom of the laptop, making for excellent gamer aesthetics. The lights can be easily customized via the Lenovo Vantage app, allowing you to make your computer as unique as possible. This laptop also has a great port selection, including USB-C and USB-A on the left side, headphones and another USB-A port on the right side, and Ethernet, HDMI, two USB-A, and one USB-C port on the rear.

In contrast, the Legion 9i sports a premium and unique look with its forged carbon design. Gamers who want a unique laptop can choose the Legion 9i without much thought, as each laptop comes with a unique carbon pattern, ensuring that no two Legion 9is have the same design. To make things better, it's surprisingly lighter than the Pro 7i at 5.64 pounds and even thinner at 18.9mm. A vented space at the top of the keyboard houses the power button, home to the Windows Hello-compatible fingerprint scanner.

While the keyboard has the same comfortable feel as the Legion Pro 7i, it's situated at a lower spot, which might take some getting used to. The keyboard's location also made it difficult for Lenovo to fit in a larger trackpad, so you get a tinier option than you're used to. That said, the port selection here is excellent as you get two USB-A ports, three USB-C ports, an HDMI port, an audio jack, an RJ45 connector, and for those who will be using the laptop as a creative machine, an SD card slot. As for the lights, the laptop features an RGB strip on its bottom and back and per key RGB on the keyboard.

Display

High refresh rate or high resolution

Both laptops have beautiful and colorful displays. The Legion Pro 7i has a 16-inch IPS anti-glare display with a 2560x1600 resolution. While it's just 500 nits and doesn't offer 100% DCI-P3 coverage, it has a 240Hz refresh rate and 100% sRGB coverage, so it's solid for competitive gaming and some light creative work. On the other hand, the Lenovo Legion 9i sports a 16-inch mini-LED display with a 3200x2000 resolution.

It has a max brightness of 1200 nits and sports anti-glare properties, but the refresh rate is subpar at 165Hz compared to the 240Hz on the Pro 7i. Both laptops have a notch at the top of their screens, making it easy to open the device with one hand. The notch houses the cameras, which can be locked with the privacy shutter on the side of your laptop.

Speaking of cameras, the Legion Pro 7i's base model has a 720p camera, so you should choose the 1080p option if you use your webcam a lot. Also, neither laptop offers IR cameras, meaning you won't get Windows Hello's facial recognition on either of these devices. However, the Legion 9i has a fingerprint sensor, while the Legion Pro 7i doesn't.

Performance and battery life

AI is bringing more fun to the mix

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is expected to get a slight increase in performance compared to last year's model. It features Intel's latest 14th-generation Core i9-14900HX with 24 cores and 32 threads, allowing you to tear through any workload, whether intensive or otherwise. You can pair this up with up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090, 32GB RAM, and a 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. A 99.9Whr battery helps ensure you can work or game comfortably, while a vapor chamber cooler helps keep the temperatures in check.

The Legion 9i Gen 9 has similar specs to the Pro 7i, including a 14th-Gen Intel Core i9-14900HX and RTX 4090. However, it has a base 32GB DDR5 RAM, which you can customize up to 64GB, and up to 2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD. The cooling here is also different as this laptop has a liquid cooling unit and vapor chamber cooling to help ensure optimal performance at all times. It also has two chargers for its 99.9Whr battery: a small 140W USB-C charger for when you're doing some light work or traveling and a 330W charger with a proprietary port for using your laptop at full power or for high workloads.

Both laptops feature Lenovo's LA3 AI chips, which allow you to fine-tune your laptop to enjoy better performance. The chips optimize your GPU and CPU performance by monitoring your in-game FPS and automatically tuning them to provide optimal performance. Both laptops also support Lenovo Vantage, an all-in-one software suite that allows you to overclock your device, control your fans and RGB, and more.

Which is right for you?

The all-rounder or the highest end?

Your gaming needs determine your ideal laptop. However, the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i is an excellent buy as it has the right specs to handle even the most demanding games. It also serves as a better value considering its price and overall power. While you'll miss out on elements like the mini-LED display and a higher resolution, you'll enjoy excellent power and performance at a relatively lower price point.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i packs some hardcore components, including an Intel 14th Gen Core i9 processor, an Nvidia RTX 4090, and a beautiful display, providing top-tier gaming and professional performance. $3640 at Lenovo $2900 at Newegg

On the other hand, if uniqueness, premium, and top-of-the-line are at the top of your gaming dictionary, then the Lenovo Legion 9i is the perfect fit. You'll have a unique laptop with a color-accurate display, premium materials, excellent battery life, and two different chargers for different use cases. However, remember that you'll have to deal with the 165Hz refresh rate and an expensive price tag.