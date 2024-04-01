Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 The new Legion Pro 7i from Lenovo features a powerful 14th-gen Intel i9 chip, up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, making this an all-around extremely capable gaming laptop. Throw in a 240Hz G-SYNC display and you've got a seriously competitive machine. Pros Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU 240Hz display Intel Core i9 Cons Heavy Expensive $2699 at Lenovo

When thinking about a gaming laptop, Lenovo laptops are always a reliable choice, especially if you've got the budget for a nice configuration. New Legion laptops are here in the form of the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 and Legion Pro 5i Gen 9, but which should you go with?

Luckily, we're here to help. We'll compare the latest Lenovo legion Pro 7i and Legion Pro 5i for 2024 so you can choose which one makes the most sense for you.

Price, availability, and specs

Two powerful gaming machines

The Legion Pro 7i is available now, although stock is limited, and many retailers are currently out of stock, so make sure to keep an eye out if you're interested. Pricing starts at $2699 and will go up depending on your chosen configuration. Color-wise, you're limited to Eclipse Black.

Lenovo's Legion Pro 5i is also available now from Lenovo's website where you can configure your own Pro 5i. Pricing kicks off at $1500, but as you might expect, you will pay more depending on your configuration. For color, you're getting Onyx Gray.



Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Lenovo Legion Pro 5i Gen 9 CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX, 24 cores, 32 threads Up to Intel Core i9-14900HX, 24 cores, 32 threads GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop Display type IPS, 240Hz, G-Sync IPS, 165Hz or 240Hz, G-Sync Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ 16-inch, 2560x1600 RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Up to 32GB 5600 MT/s DDR5 Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Up to 2TB PCIe SSD Gen 4 Battery 99.99Whr 80Whr Ports 1x headphone/microphone combo, 4x USB-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x Ethernet RJ-45, 1x USB-C with PD and DP 1.4, 1x HDMI 1x headphone/mic combo, 4x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 with DP + PD, 1x Ethernet, 1x HDMI 2.1 Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home or Pro Dimensions 363.5 x 262.1 x 25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 1.02 inches) 22.45-26.75 x 363.4 x 260.4mm (0.88-1.05 x 14.3 x 10.25 inches) Weight 2.62 kg (5.78 lbs) 2.5kg (5.51lbs) Speakers 2x 2W Harman stereo speakers 2x 2W speakers with Nahimic Audio Colors Eclipse Black Onyx Grey Price Starting at $2,699 Starting at $1500

Design and display

Similar setups between the two

At a glance, you'd be forgiven for not noticing a difference between these two laptops. In general, both are traditional clamshell machines with relatively angular corners, glowing keyboards, and fairly chunky aesthetics. They might not be as sleek as a MacBook Pro, but both certainly feel premium and solidly built.

However, the Pro 7i does feature an all-aluminum design, while the Pro 5i has a plastic base and an aluminum top. The Pro 7i also sports an RGB light bar at the front if you're looking for a little flair. These differences may not be dealbreakers, but they're worth keeping in mind.

Size and weight are pretty much a match between the two. Whichever one you end up with, keep in mind that these aren't lightweight machines, with both clocking in at well above five pounds. Yes, you can still slot either into a backpack, but you definitely won't forget you're carrying one.

With the Pro 7i, you're getting a 16-inch 240Hz IPS G-Sync display with a 2560x1600 resolution, while the Pro 5i offers up a 16-inch IPS G-Sync display with a 2560x1600 resolution. The catch is that you can choose between a 165Hz display or a 240Hz display on the Pro 5i. This makes a lot of sense considering that you don't have the option for as strong a GPU on the Pro 5i.

For webcams, at best you're looking at a 1080p cam on both, which should be enough for video calls and Zoom meetings. Altogether, the design of these machines is quite similar, size and weight are quite similar, and displays are largely a match outside of an option for a slightly less responsive display on the Pro 5i. As you might expect, there isn't a clear winner here.

Hardware and performance

Same CPU, different GPU

Source: XDA

There's a lot of hardware overlap between the Pro 5i and Pro 7i. Both computers feature up to an Intel Core i9-14900HX, 32GB of DDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of storage. However, the GPU is where there's a big difference in the processing power of these laptops.

The Pro 7i can pack in up to a meaty Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, while the Pro 5i caps out at an Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. Naturally, a 4090 is going to be a lot more performant than a 4070. However, when pushing high refresh rates, like you would with a 165Hz or 240Hz display, CPU power does become a lot more relevant. Nonetheless, the Pro 7i is the more powerful machine.

A 4070 Laptop GPU is more than enough to play modern AAA games, though, so don't expect the Pro 5i to struggle. Just don't expect to play every game on max settings at high framerates. If you're looking for the most powerful laptop of the two, that's the Pro 7i. But if you don't need the best laptop GPU out there, the Pro 5i is likely more than enough for you.

Battery life

Not likely to be impressive, either way

Source: Lenovo

We haven't had a chance to review either of these laptops just yet, so we don't have official numbers on battery life. However, there are some takeaways worth keeping in mind.

Battery life has never been a strength of gaming laptops, so don't expect more than a handful of hours of battery life when pushing either the Pro 7i or Pro 5i to their limits. Nonetheless, the Pro 7i does sport a battery that's 20% larger than the one inside the Pro 5i. The Pro 7i can be kitted out with a more power-hungry GPU, but there's a solid chance the Pro 7i has slightly better battery life.

Regardless of which machine you decide on, make sure you bring a power cable with you if you plan on gaming outside of the house, just in case.

Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 vs Legion Pro 5i Gen 9: Which should you buy?

More money for more power

Considering how similar these laptops are, there's no wrong choice. It's a fairly easy decision to make, too. If you want more power, go with the Pro 7i, while if you don't need the fastest GPU, the Pro 5i will handily get the job done, and it'll do it for cheaper.

However, since the Pro 7i is undoubtedly the more powerful machine, if your budget can accommodate it, it's our overall winner, especially since both machines have high-refresh-rate displays. That being said, not many folks will really want or need the best laptop GPU out there, so there's no shame in saving some cash and opting for the Pro 5i.

