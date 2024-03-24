Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 The new Legion Pro 7i from Lenovo features a powerful 14th-gen Intel i9 chip, up to an Nvidia RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, and up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM, making this an all-around extremely capable gaming laptop. Throw in a 240Hz G-SYNC display and you've got a seriously competitive machine.

If you're spending the money on a gaming laptop, you want it to give you a distinct advantage while gaming or have the functionality to be used for other reasons. Gaming laptops are packed with some of the best CPUs and GPUs and offer some of the best refresh rates on crystal-clear displays you're going to find. Because of all they can do, many of the best gaming laptops can also be considered the best laptops for creators. The power and versatility of the Razer Blade 16 and Lenovo Legion Pro 7i make them both of the best laptops for users. If you're trying to decide which is better, we've got you covered. Here is our breakdown of the two.

Price, specs & availability

Both are pricey

The Lenogo Legion Pro 7i was released earlier this year and Is currently back ordered on Lenovo and Newegg. Be careful when looking for this laptop, as it has a 14th-generation Intel i9 CPU compared to last year's 13th-generation. It runs around $2,700, making it an expensive addition to your home. You can choose different storage, RAM, and GPU configurations to raise the price or lower it.

The Razer Blade 16 is available from Razer, Amazon, or Best Buy. It starts at around $3,600 for a more base model, but you can upgrade the display, GPU, RAM, and storage and push the price to over $5,000. Depending on your needs, Razer makes it easy to customize your laptop to fit them.



Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Razer Blade 16 (2024) CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX, 24 cores, 32 threads Intel Core i9-14900HX GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop Nvidia RTX 4070, RTX 4080, RTX 4090 Laptop GPU, MUX switch Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ IPS 240Hz G-SYNC 16 inches, 2560x1600 (QHD+) OLED at 240Hz and 100% DCI-P3; 3840x2400 (UHD+) at 120Hz and 1920x1200 (FHD+) at 240Hz mini-LED dual mode, Nvidia G-Sync RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MT/s 16GB, 32GB, 64GB, 96GB DDR5-5600MHz Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, 8TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 99.99Whr 95.2Wh Ports 1x headphone/microphone combo, 4x USB-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x Ethernet RJ-45, 1x USB-C with PD and DP 1.4, 1x HDMI Thunderbolt 4, USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), three USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, UHS-II SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home Dimensions 363.5 x 262.1 x 25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 1.02 inches) 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches (355mm x 244mm x 21.99mm) Weight 2.62 kg (5.78 lbs) 5.4 pounds (2.45kg) Speakers 2x 2W Harman stereo speakers Two tweeters, two subs, two Smart Amps, THX Spatial Audio Colors Eclipse Black Black, Mercury

Design

Both offer a good number of ports

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

The Legion Pro 7i is offered in Eclipse Black and weighs 5.78 pounds. It's 14.31 x 10.32 x 1.02 inches with a 16-inch display. It has a sharp design on the edges and is incredibly sleek, made from 50% recycled aluminum and 30% PCC. It offers up to a 1080p webcam and comes with various ports. You'll get four USB-A ports, a Thunderbolt 4 port, a USB-C power delivery and DisplayPort, an HDMI port, and an Ethernet port. A combo audio/microphone jack and an electronic e-shutter switch are also on the right side. It supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. The top-notch gaming keyboard has switchable WASD keys, per-key RGB lighting, and 100% anti-ghosting technology. The audio system has four speakers and a smart amp.

The Razer Blade 16 comes in either Black or Mercury and is also a heavier laptop, weighing in at 5.4 pounds. It's made from 100% aluminum and measures 13.98 x 9.61 x 0.87 inches, and has a 16-inch display. The edges of the Blade are a bit more rounded, but it's still a sleek and sharp-looking laptop. This also comes with a 1080p webcam and delivers great accessibility for ports. It offers a Thunderbolt 4 port, one USB-C port, three USB-A ports, an HDMI port, an SD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It offers support for up to Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity. This also has four speakers and a smart amp for audio. The precision glass keypad and keyboard with per key RGB lighting give gamers a big advantage.

Display

One has more options

You'll be impressed by the Legion Pro 7i's display, which is a 2560 x 1600 WQXGA display with a 16:10 aspect ratio. It offers a 240Hz refresh rate and Nvidia G-Sync support, making the graphics incredibly smooth. The display also delivers up to 500 nits of maximum brightness and 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, making the colors poy. Pairing that with any of the RTX GPUs you can choose from will provide a pleasing gaming experience.

The Razer Blade 16 is offered in many configurations, allowing you to choose which works best. You can opt for a QHD+ 2560x 1600 display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 240Hz. You can also opt for the same specs but with an OLED panel. Then, there is a mini-LED display with dual UHD+ and FHD+ resolutions. The mini-LED panel boasts up to 1,000 nits of brightness, HDR 1000 support, 100% DCI-P3 color reproduction, and more. All of the configurations have Nvidia G-Sync compatibility.

Performance and battery life

14th-generation power

Razer Blade 16 (2024)

Both laptops are powered by 14th-generation Intel Core i9-14900HX processors, but you can choose a Razer Blade with a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13950HX if you prefer to save some money. The 14th-generation processors have 24 cores and 32 threads, with E-cores up to 4.10 GHz and P-cores up to 5.80 GHz with Turbo Boost. Both also offer GPUs up to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 with a 2040MHz boost clock, delivering some of the best graphics you will find on a gaming laptop.

The big difference lies in the amount of RAM and storage you can get. The Legion Pro 7i comes with up to 32GB of RAM and up to 2TB of storage, while the Razer Blade 16 offers up to 96GB of RAM and up to 8TB of storage. The Razer Blade may be the way to go for serious gamers who want to store a ton of games and files.

For battery life, the Legion Pro 7i has a 99.9Whr battery, while the Blade 16 has a 95.2Whr battery. While we haven't had a chance to test either of these laptops yet, you can expect them to last 4-6 hours if you're using them for heavy gaming or streaming.

Which is right for you?

These are high-end gaming laptops that can be used for various tasks. The 14th-generation processors and Nvidia RTX graphics deliver some of the best options for gamers out there. We give the Razer Blade 16 a slight edge because it has better customization options. Choosing which display suits your work best is a big advantage. It also has way more storage capacity for all your files and games. Customizing it can run up the price north of $5,000, but if you're going to be using it frequently, it may be the right pick for you.

The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i offers a gorgeous QHD display and delivers up to the same hardware as the Blade 16. It has a bigger battery, which gives it solid battery life and a lot of ports to choose from. It's great for any gamer who is gaming away from home.