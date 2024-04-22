The Lenovo Legion Pro 7i has looked the same visually for years now, and the just-released Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is no exception. It's basically identical to last year's Legion Pro 7i Gen 8, which looked a lot like the previous version, and so on. However, that isn't necessarily a bad thing, because we reviewed the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 last year and found it to be one of the best gaming laptops you can buy in the 16-inch form factor. Lenovo's design for the Legion Pro 7i might play it safe, but it's held up extremely well over time and the sharp edges still feel modern even in 2024. You're not considering the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 for its design, though. The big changes this year are under-the-hood, and include an upgrade to Intel's 14th-generation chipset, a more color-accurate display, and an optional Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 configuration.

We struggled to find flaws with the Gen 8 version of the Legion Pro 7i, as it was an excellent 16-inch gaming laptop for people who could stomach the high price tag. With that being said, the screen didn't have great color and put up meager coverage of the NTSC, Adobe RGB, and DCI-P3 gamuts in our testing. As it turns out, Lenovo has completely solved this problem with the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9. The new display panel has the same 2560 x 1600 resolution and 240 Hz refresh rate as the old one, but now boasts full DCI-P3 coverage. Paired with a new processor and higher-spec GPU options, this subtle display upgrade makes the Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 an even more well-rounded gaming laptop.

About this review: Lenovo loaned us a Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 for review. The company did not have input in this review, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 Excellent 16-inch gaming laptop Lenovo fixed what we didn't like about the Legion Pro 7i Gen 8 9 / 10 Lenovo's new Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 might look the same as the last few generations of the Legion Pro 7i, but a few key upgrades make it a much better buy. Our biggest complaint with the Gen 8 version — the lack of color accuracy across gamuts — is now completely fixed on the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9. If that wasn't enough to sway you, the 16-inch gaming laptop can now be equipped with an Intel Core i9-14900HX processor and an Nvidia RTX 4909 graphics card. Pros This laptop packs top-of-the-line specs in a fairly sleek 16-inch laptop

Display panel is now more color-accurate, with better DCI-P3 coverage

Keyboard and touchpad are excellent, with appealing but not overbearing RGB elements Cons Battery life isn't great

Fans can get loud during extreme workloads

Still heavy, weighing over 5 pounds $2900 at Lenovo $3295 at Amazon

Pricing and availability

Lenovo released the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 last month, following an initial announcement earlier this year. The laptop is a high-end system designed for gaming, as is exemplified by its $3,220 starting price. However, the pricing situation is a bit complicated for the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 at launch, since the highest-end configuration of the laptop is discounted by 20% at the time of writing — bringing the typical cost of $3,640 down to $2,900. For that price, you get a 14th-generation Intel Core i9 14900 HX processor, 32GB of DDR5-5600MHz memory, and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 graphics card. This deal probably won't last forever, so you should jump on it if you're interested.

My review unit is the base-model version of the Legion Pro 7i, which still features the Intel Core i9 14900 HX processor and 32 GB of memory. However, it uses an RTX 4080 graphics card instead of the highest-end RTX 4090 variant. For the exact same configuration I reviewed, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 costs $3,220. With the current pricing situation, the cheaper (yet more powerful) Legion Pro 7i is the obvious choice. Even when the discount inevitably ends, an upgrade to the RTX 4090 model still makes sense, since a roughly $300 upgrade isn't that much when you're looking at a $3,000 laptop.

Specs

Lenovo Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 CPU Intel Core i9-14900HX, 24 cores, 32 threads GPU Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 Laptop Display type IPS, 240Hz, G-Sync Display (Size, Resolution) 16-inch QHD+ RAM Up to 32GB DDR5 5600 MT/s Storage Up to 2TB M.2 NVMe SSD Battery 99.99Whr Ports 1x headphone/microphone combo, 4x USB-A, 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x Ethernet RJ-45, 1x USB-C with PD and DP 1.4, 1x HDMI Operating System Windows 11 Home Dimensions 363.5 x 262.1 x 25.9 mm (14.31 x 10.32 x 1.02 inches) Weight 2.62 kg (5.78 lbs) Speakers 2x 2W Harman stereo speakers Colors Eclipse Black Price Starting at $3,220

Design and ports

Stunning looks, an RGB light bar, and a vast array of ports

Close

If you've seen a Legion Pro 7i from the last few model years, you'll know exactly what to expect from the Legion Pro 7i. It features a modern design with a lot of straight lines and sharp edges, and is pretty low-key as far as gaming laptops are concerned. There are a few hints that it is indeed a high-end gaming laptop, like the thermal shelf, RGB lightstrip, and the hexagonal shapes that cover the cooling vents. If subtlety is your primary goal, I'd say that the Alienware m16 R2 does a better job at looking more like a traditional productivity or workstation laptop than the Legion Pro 7i. However, my personal preference is the Legion Pro 7i due to the angular design and Eclipse Black-colored anodized aluminum chassis. The finish does collect a fair bit of fingerprints, though.

Like many other gaming laptops, the hinge opens up to unfold nearly flat. It feels sturdy, and there's a lip at the top of the display housing the webcam that makes the display easy to lift with one hand. There is some flex in the screen if you try to wiggle it, but that isn't noticeable in daily use and is likely due to how thin it is. Overall, the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9 is about the size of a typical 16-inch gaming laptop, with a thickness of about an inch that depends on your model's configuration. It's lighter than before, weighing under six pounds. That's still very heavy compared to a normal productivity laptop, but you can lug it around if you can live with your bag being heavier.

Moving onto the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9's ports, I can't help but feel like the port selection is outdated. Lenovo didn't make any changes to the Legion Pro 7i's port selection between the Gen 8 and Gen 9 model years, and that shows. There are only two USB-C ports on the system, with one supporting Thunderbolt 4 and the other USB 3.2 Gen 1, and both supporting DisplayPort Alt Mode. Meanwhile, there are a whopping four USB-A ports on the Legion Pro 7i Gen 9, and they're not even that fast — these ports are limited to USB 3.2 Gen 1 speeds. I know a lot of PC and gaming hardware still relies on USB-A, but the market is moving away from that. Dell's new Alienware Pro Wireless Gaming Keyboard and Gaming Mouse, for example, come with Type-C 2.4GHz receivers. The next Legion Pro 7i revision needs to shift the ratio of Type-A to Type-C ports in the opposite direction.

There are the other usual gaming laptop ports included on the Legion Pro 7i, like HDMI 2.1, an RJ45 jack, a 3.5mm headphone and microphone combo jack, and a proprietary power connector. This laptop can accept 140W of power over USB-C, but Lenovo's proprietary power supply offers 330W of power. The company also claims that the Legion Pro 7i can be charged to 70% battery in 30 minutes with Super Rapid Charge, which is neat. It's a great feature, even if real-world results are less than that, because battery life on the Legion Pro 7i isn't great. You'll get a few hours of usage at best when gaming or doing other intensive tasks.

Keyboard and touchpad

The great Lenovo keyboard we know and love, with a bit more travel

Close

Lenovo has essentially perfected the laptop keyboard, and the company's keyboards are mostly consistent whether you're using a notebook or a bulky laptop. The layout will be familiar to Lenovo users, but it now includes a Copilot key for those that want Microsoft's AI features at their fingertips. There is also a numpad and full-size arrow keys that are shifted downward, and this means that the touchpad isn't perfectly center with the laptop chassis. However, the touchpad is roughly at the center of the main part of the keyboard, so you probably won't notice the difference.

The keyboard is great, but I can't say it's the best on a gaming laptop — the Alienware m18 R2 and its CherryMX mechanical switches hold that title. However, the Legion Pro 7i keyboard can hang with the best scissor-switch keyboards available on gaming laptops. The touchpad is a decent size, and it can definitely be used for productivity and casual use. While gaming, you'll want to grab a dedicated gaming mouse for the best experience.

Display

The same resolution and refresh rate, but with far better color accuracy