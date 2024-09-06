Gaming on a budget used to be difficult back in the day. It often meant that you’d get bottom-of-the-barrel systems and peripherals, but not anymore. The Lenovo Legion R25-30f is one such example, offering good color accuracy and brightness with a 240Hz refresh rate for under $200. The 27-inch gaming monitor is easy to set up and looks good, despite its low price.

The budget gaming monitor also offers AMD FreeSync Premium technology to help ensure buttery smooth image rendering. And if 240Hz isn’t enough, you can boost the refresh rate to 280Hz with a quick visit to the monitor’s menu. There are a few wrinkles to consider, like a small number of ports and the lack of Nvidia G-Sync. But if those are minor issues, you should snap up the Legion R25 -30f now.

Sturdy, premium-looking design

Bright, vibrant display

Overclockable refresh rate Cons Can't game in 4K

Not many ports

Price, availability, and specs

A steal of a deal

Currently, there’s only one configuration of the Lenovo Legion R25-30f monitor available. It costs $180 at Lenovo or $162 at Newegg for a 24.5-inch monitor with 1920 x 1080 resolution, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 240Hz response rate, a 0.5-millisecond response time, and a 178-degree viewing angle.

Specifications Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz (280Hz Overclock) Screen Size 27.5 inches Ports 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort, audio-out, power Display Technology AMD FreeSync Premium Aspect Ratio 16:9 Display coating Matte Screen Brightness 380 nits Dimensions 1.99 x 12.96 x 21.94 inches (without pedestal), 10.19 x 19.65 x 21.94 inches (with pedestal) Weight 7.9 pounds (without pedestal), 12.1 pounds (with pedestal) Mounting Options VESA USB-C / HDMI mm-Wave Transmitter No Sound Yes HDR Yes Variable Refresh Yes Response Time 0.5ms Tilt -5 to 22 degrees Swivel +30 to -30 degrees Pivot -90 to 90 degrees Curve N/A System Requirements Windows 10/11 Speakers Two 3W speakers Expand

Design

A premium-looking design despite the price

Is it the flashiest monitor I’ve ever seen? No, far from it. But the Legion R25-30f isn't boring. The base of the LTPS (Lift, Tilt, Pivot, Swivel) stand, made of a silverish plastic, gives the monitor an industrial look that looks cool. As with most Lenovo products, there’s a silver metal tag placed prominently showing off the product’s pedigree. On the R25, it’s on a bar nestled right between the base’s feet.

The sides of the base’s neck are a solid dark gray while the middle has a silver hexagonal pattern etched into black plastic, creating a honeycomb design. A large blue opening toward the bottom of the neck lets you run whatever cables you want to connect through it for a measure of cable management. The base connects to the back of the base with screws. From unboxing to finish, it only took me about 10 minutes to get the R25 up and running.

Once connected, the LTPS stand offers a tilt angle range of -5 to 22 degrees along with a +30 to -30 degree swivel angle. There’s also a 135mm lift range with a -90 to 90-degree pivot range. However, if you don’t want to use the pedestal, the monitor can be VESA mounted.

Is it the flashiest monitor I’ve ever seen? No, far from it. But the Legion R25-30f isn't boring.

As for the monitor itself, the borders surrounding the display and the back are made of a black matte plastic. Buttons for accessing the menu, Game Modes and Mirror Switch are on the right side of the panel, along with the power button.

It’s not as much as pricier models, but the R25 does offer a fair share of connectivity. The monitor has two HDMI ports, a DisplayPort, an audio out jack, and the power input port at the bottom of the display, along with a pair of integrated 3W speakers. A Kensington cable lock slot, so some sticky-fingered thief can’t up and vanish with your shiny new monitor. However, I wouldn’t mind some USB-A and USB-C ports to round out the port portfolio.

Without the pedestal, the R25 monitor weighs 7.9 pounds and measures 1.99 x 12.96 x 21.94 inches. That jumps to 12.1 pounds, 10.19 x 19.65 x 21.94 inches with the stand attached.

Display and gaming

Easy on the eyes