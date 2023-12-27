Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) The more versatile laptop Better for mixed use $1100 $1450 Save $350 Lenovo's smaller Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) for 2023 is a great option if you're using only one laptop for work and for play. The 2.8K OLED display is a delight to use, and the all-metal build with spill-resistant keyboard and 1080p webcam will easily fit into a professional setting. Pros Better battery life for general use Super performance despite a smaller build Spill-resistant keyboard, all-metal build OLED display is outstanding Cons No Nvidia G-Sync RAM is soldered Generally costs more $1100 at Lenovo $1480 at Best Buy

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (Gen 8) More focused on fun Better for pure gaming $960 $1300 Save $340 The Legion Slim 5 16 (Gen 8) for 2023 generally costs less and should be a great option for those who want a laptop focused primarily on gaming. It comes with three display options with FreeSync and G-Sync, upgradeable RAM and SSD, and optional RGB keyboard lighting. Pros Displays have FreeSync and G-Sync RAM and SSD can be upgraded Optional RGB keyboard backlighting Three display options up to QHD+ Cons Larger and heavier despite a plastic base Displays aren't as impressive Less battery life $960 at Lenovo $1530 at Best Buy $1449 at Amazon



Lenovo has been making great strides with its Legion gaming laptops in recent years, pulling ahead of most of the competition when it comes to high-end and mid-range models. Our pick for best gaming laptop is the Legion 9i, a relatively heavy and thick PC that demands a high price. It's a great option if you value performance and premium features, but it's certainly not for everyone. If you're looking for something more affordable and more mobile, the Legion Slim series might just do the trick.

Lenovo refreshed its 14- and 16-inch Legion Slim 5 models for 2023, and I had the opportunity to review both laptops. The Legion Slim 5 14 is available with AMD and Nvidia hardware, while the 16-inch model has the option for AMD and Intel alongside Nvidia GPUs. I'll be focusing on comparing the AMD models here, as they are the versions that I reviewed.

I first reviewed the larger laptop, handing the Slim 5 16 (2023) an XDA Recommended award. I then moved on to the smaller Slim 5 14 model, where I was more impressed with the overall package. It received an XDA Best award and a higher overall score. You can see where I lean when it comes to personal preference, but I'll be sure to lay out the differences and similarities between these great laptops to help you get what's best suited to your needs.

Legion Slim 5 14 vs. Slim 5 16 (2023): Price, specs, and availability

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (2023)

Unlike other retailers, there's almost always a promotion on the go at Lenovo that cuts the full price down by a significant margin. For example, the smaller Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) for 2023 starts, at the time of writing, at about $1,100 at Lenovo's official website. That's about 24% off the "estimated value" that Lenovo likes to post before offering a huge discount. This model has an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS processor (CPU), Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB SSD, and 14.5-inch 2.8K OLED display.

Looking at the larger 16-inch model, prices start at about $960, discounted from the regular $1,300 price. This model has an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4050 Laptop GPU, 16GB of DDR5 RAM, 512GB SSD, and 16-inch FHD+ display. There are many configuration options available here, and a model configured closer to the Slim 5 14's base setup — with AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS CPU, Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and 16-inch QHD+ display — costs about $1,140 (discounted from $1,550).

Despite the Legion 5 16's larger frame, the OLED display in the 14-inch model keeps the price at a premium. It's the only display available, whereas the 16-inch model has a few from which you can choose. I'll cover these areas in more detail in the sections below. Here you can see the specs available in each model.



Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (Gen 8) Operating System Windows 11 Windows 11 CPU Up to AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS Up to AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 4060 Laptop GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5x-6400, soldered Up to 32GB DDR5-5600MHz, upgradeable Storage Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, two M.2 slots Up to 1TB M.2 PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD, two M.2 slots, upgradeable Battery 73.6Wh 80Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5 inches, 2880x1800 (2.8K), OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz, Glossy, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, Dolby Vision, TÜV Low Blue Light 16 inches, 16:10 aspect ratio, IPS, up to 2560x1600 (QHD+), 500 nits, 100% sRGB, 240Hz, DisplayHDR 400, AMD FreeSync, Nvidia G-Sync, TÜV Low Blue Light Camera Front-facing 1080p, privacy shutter Up to 1080p, privacy shutter Speakers Dual 2W speakers Dual 2W stereo Colors Storm grey Misty grey, Storm grey Ports Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), HDMI 2.1, SD card reader, 3.5mm audio combo Two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2), two USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), RJ45 Ethernet, HDMI 2.1, 3.5mm audio, SD card reader Network Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1 Dimensions 12.89 x 9.87 x 0.7-0.84 inches (327.49mm x 250.62mm x 17.9-21.29mm) 14.16 x 10.25 x 0.78-0.99 inches (359.7mm x 260.3mm x 19.9-25.2mm) Weight Less than 3.86 pounds (1.75kg) Less than 5.29 pounds (2.4kg)

Legion Slim 5 14 vs. Slim 5 16 (2023): Smaller model is better for mixed use

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (2023)

The most immediate and noticeable difference between the two laptops is the chassis. The 14-inch model is obviously smaller and lighter — it weighs in at about 3.86 pounds compared to 5.29 pounds — but it's also made completely of aluminum. The 16-inch model has an aluminum lid, but sticks with plastic for the base.

Lenovo had more weight allowance to play around with in the smaller model, and, as I noted in my Legion Slim 5 14 (2023) review, "the result is a more premium feel throughout." I found the Legion Slim 5 16's plastic base chassis to be creaky when handled and flexed, resulting in a touchpad click that sometimes feels hollow if the laptop isn't on a flat surface. If you're going for mobility above all else, the Slim 5 14 should be your first choice.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (2023)

These being AMD-based laptops means a lack of Thunderbolt 4 technology. You still get two USB-C 3.2 (Gen 2) in each laptop, but you'll miss out on some of the Thunderbolt perks and won't be able to take full advantage of a proper Thunderbolt dock. Beyond the dual USB-C, both laptops offer dual USB-A 3.2 (Gen 2), an SD card reader, 3.5mm audio jack, and HDMI 2.1. The 16-inch Slim 5 has the space to add an RJ45 Ethernet port for those who prefer a wired connection while gaming. Wireless connectivity is also the same, with Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1 across both models.

Lenovo's TrueStrike keyboard with 1.5mm key travel and 100% anti-ghosting comes standard in each model, but there are some small differences to note. The 14-inch laptop's keyboard adds spill resistance and switchable keycaps, but it only has a white backlight. The 16-inch model has no spill resistance or swappable keycaps, but it does have optional four-zone RGB backlighting if you'd like a more aggressive style. Both laptops have the same large touchpad with mylar finish. The larger model also has a number pad to accommodate those who often crunch numbers.

The Legion Slim 5 14 has a set of features better suited for use beyond gaming.

Both laptops have a small reverse notch along the top of the lid. It holds the webcam and privacy shutter, as well as the built-in microphones. The 14-inch model comes standard with a 1080p camera, whereas the 16-inch model starts at 720p and can be upgraded to 1080p. Dual 2W speakers provide audio on each laptop, and sound is good enough when listening to music and video conferencing. A quality gaming headset will be most people's preferred way to listen.

With all these design decisions and features considered, it's clear that the smaller Slim 5 14 is a better choice for those who want to split time between work and gaming. It's easier to carry around, it has a spill-resistant keyboard, and it just feels more durable thanks to the all-metal build.

Legion Slim 5 14 vs. Slim 5 16 (2023): OLED is hard to beat

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (2023)

The Legion Slim 5 14 has just one display option, but it trumps anything available in the larger model. As I noted in my Slim 5 14 review, "it's an absolute delight in every way." It has a sharp 2880x1800 (2.8K) resolution, OLED panel, and 16:10 aspect ratio, adding deep contrast, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 500, and Dolby Vision support.

It even manages to hit a 120Hz refresh rate, pairing especially well with the RTX 4060 Laptop GPU inside. The OLED display hist 100% sRGB, 97% AdobeRGB, and 100% DCI-P3 color in my testing, reaching to about 400 nits brightness without HDR enabled. A lack of Nvidia G-Sync and a glossy finish are the main downsides to this display.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (2023)

The 16-inch model offers three different displays, starting with FHD+ and moving up to QHD+. All use IPS panels with a 16:10 aspect ratio and anti-glare finish. The FHD+ model hits a 144Hz refresh rate and comes with G-Sync and FreeSync capabilities. The QHD+ models vary by refresh rate and brightness. The cheaper version hits 165Hz and 300 nits, while the more expensive option hits 240Hz with 500 nits brightness. The latter option also adds DisplayHDR 400 support, while the former has Dolby Vision. Both QHD+ display bring FreeSync and G-Sync support.

I reviewed the 16-inch QHD+ display with 165Hz refresh rate, seeing 100% sRGB, 76% AdobeRGB, and 80% DCI-P3 color reproduction. This display is great for gaming, but it won't be as good as the OLED screen in the 14-inch model if you're looking at mixed use. The OLED screen's color reproduction and contrast are far superior. I do appreciate the 16-inch Slim 5 having the extra options for those who want to focus their budget on performance.

Legion Slim 5 14 vs. Slim 5 16 (2023): Similar performance across laptops

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (2023)

The AMD-based Legion Slim 5 laptops that I tested share similar performance. That's not too surprising considering they offer many of the same configuration options and a similar dual-fan cooling system aided by on-the-go AI tuning. You can get the Slim 5 14 with an AMD Ryzen 5 7640HS, Ryzen 7 7840HS, or Ryzen 9 7940HS chip, along with a Nvidia RTX 3050, RTX 4050, or RTX 4060 Laptop GPU.

On the Slim 5 16's side, there are the same Ryzen 5 and Ryzen 7 chips but no Ryzen 9 option. The GPUs are a bit different as well, with the 16-inch model offering a Nvidia RTX 4050, RTX 4060, or RTX 4070 Laptop GPU. The DDR5-5600MHz RAM in the Slim 5 16 is upgradeable thanks to two accessible SODIMM slots under the bottom panel. The M.2 SSD can also be upgraded, and the laptop actually has two M.2 slots to add storage.

The Slim 5 14's RAM is soldered and cannot be upgraded after purchase.

The Slim 5 14's RAM is soldered to save space, so you won't be able to upgrade after purchase. It does, however, offer two M.2 slots for SSDs that can be upgraded after purchase.

Lenovo sent me Slim 5 14 and 16 models with identical performance hardware, including Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM, and RTX 4060 Laptop GPU. I ran these laptops through a series of synthetic benchmarks to see how they compare.

Benchmark Legion Slim 5 14 (2023), Ryzen 7 7840HS, RTX 4060 Legion Slim 5 16 (2023), Ryzen 7 7840HS, RTX 4060 PCMark 10 8,023 8,172 Cinebench R23 (Single / Multi) 1,775 / 16,946 1,740 / 16,313 Cinebench 2024 (Single / Multi) 102 / 940 N/A Geekbench 5 (Single / Multi) 1,875 / 11,498 1,800 / 10,669 Geekbench 6 (Single / Multi) 2,491 / 12,180 2,432 / 11,554 3DMark Time Spy 10,564 10,738 3DMark Time Spy Extreme 5,051 5,039

The results above suggest that the laptops deliver par performance with the same hardware. The Slim 5 14 doesn't seem to be handicapped by the smaller chassis, and neither laptop exhibited any symptoms of thermal throttling. That's no doubt due to Lenovo's on-the-go AI tuning that intelligently balances heat and power between the CPU and GPU.

I also ran benchmarks in some intensive games to see how well the laptops can handle real-world gaming. Do note that the smaller laptop has a higher 2.8K resolution compared to the QHD+ resolution in the Slim 5 16, which results in slightly lower frame rates. With the same resolution, I would bet that the Slim 5 14 would pull ahead of the Slim 5 16.

Game Graphics setting Legion Slim 5 14 (2023), Ryzen 7 7840HS, RTX 4060, Average FPS (2.8K) Legion Slim 5 16 (2023), Ryzen 7 7840HS, RTX 4060, Average FPS (QHD+) Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultra (favor quality) / No DLSS 51 FPS 58 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 Ultra (favor quality) / DLSS Performance 72 FPS 79 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider Highest / No DLSS 79 FPS 83 FPS Shadow of the Tomb Raider Highest / DLSS Performance 125 FPS 131 FPS Far Cry 5 Ultra / No DLSS 80 FPS 92 FPS

In my Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (2023) review, I saw the laptop manage about 47 minutes in PCMark 10's Gaming rundown test. The 14-inch model didn't fare any better in the gaming test, but it did do much better in general use. The Slim 5 14 hit about eight hours of runtime in PCMark 10's Modern Office rundown, with the Slim 5 16 managing just more than four hours. You'll want to keep an AC adapter nearby when gaming with either laptop, but it seems like the smaller model can hit a longer runtime in general work, even with the OLED display.

Legion Slim 5 14 vs. Slim 5 16 (2023): Which is best for you?

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 (2023)

The two PCs are among my favorite Lenovo laptops reviewed in 2023, and I'm glad that Lenovo keyed into some larger differences than just screen size. If you're shopping for a laptop that's better suited for mixed use — as in you'd like to use the same laptop for work during the day and gaming at night — the Slim 5 14 comes out on top.

The OLED display is outstanding, battery life is excellent for a gaming laptop (especially when you turn down the display's refresh rate and use the internal MUX switch), and performance is as good or better than that in the Slim 5 16. The all-metal build, spill-resistant keyboard, and white backlight make it better suited to a professional environment. RAM can't be upgraded and you'll likely pay more for the smaller laptop, but these will be easy trade-offs for many people who want a more versatile PC.

Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 (Gen 8) $1100 $1450 Save $350 Need one laptop for work and for play? The smaller Legion Slim 5 14 (2023) as the features and display to handle both sides, and I'd recommend it to anyone who doesn't want a pure focus on gaming. $1100 at Lenovo $1480 at Best Buy

I prefer the Slim 5 14 over the Slim 5 16, but that doesn't mean the larger laptop isn't better suited to your needs. It's available with three display options up to QHD+ with 240Hz refresh rate, you can add up to a Nvidia RTX 4070 Laptop GPU, and the RAM and SSD can both be upgraded. The larger 16-inch panel is also better if you don't often connect to an external gaming display. I don't like the plastic base as much as the all-metal build, but it helps keep the weight down. If you're shopping for a relatively lightweight laptop with a stronger focus on gaming, the Slim 5 16 (2023) should be your first choice.