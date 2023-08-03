Key Takeaways The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 is a compact and powerful laptop with a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display and a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

It offers customizable configurations, with its top-of-the-line model packing an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 64GB DDR5X RAM, and 1TB SSD storage.

Despite its power, the laptop offers excellent thermal controls with Lenovo's ColdFront 5.0 technology, and its Super Rapid Charge feature allows it to be fully charged in just 80 minutes.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 16 received high praise in our review, offering excellent performance, a sleek design, and excellent bang for the buck. Now, the company has introduced a smaller version, the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14, and while there are a lot of similarities, there are also some differences too.

Now, if the Lenovo Legion Slim 5 14 sounds familiar, that's because the company made its initial announcement for the laptop back in March. What's new is that the release date has been pushed up, and it will now arrive early, with shipments starting in August, and being available in some retail locations in September.

With that said, if you've been looking to purchase a compact and powerful laptop, the Legion Slim 5 14 is going to be right up your alley, featuring a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 1ms response time and maximum refresh rate of 120Hz.

When it comes to power, the laptop is going to be offered in a wide variety of configurations, but at its peak, the device can pack an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 graphics card, 64GB DDR5X RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage.

Now with all this power, you might be concerned when it comes to the heat this laptop generates, but Lenovo still manages to pack its powerful ColdFront 5.0 for excellent thermal controls. In addition, the laptop will come with a 4-cell 73.6WHr battery and with its Super Rapid Charge feature, can be topped up to full in just 80 minutes.

Of course, with a laptop like this you're going to have plenty of options when it comes to connectivity, with USB-C, USB-A, SD card reader, audio jack, and more. Bluetooth 5.1 and Wi-Fi 6E come standard, and it will only be available in one color, Storm Grey, and have a starting price of $1,439.99.