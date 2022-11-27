Get some serious power on the go for a whole lot less

Source: Lenovo Lenovo Legion Slim 7i $1250 $1790 Save $540 This Lenovo Legion Slim 7i deal gets you one of Lenovo's latest gaming laptops for a lot less. You'll snag Intel's latest 12th Gen i7 processor, discrete NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics, and 16GB of RAM for under $1,300. That's a downright steal. $1,250 at Lenovo

It's often hard to pick a gaming laptop that'll fit all of your needs without going overboard on size. But with Lenovo's Cyber Monday weekend deals, it's certainly delivering. This sale on the 16-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 7i ticks all the right boxes without breaking your bank or your back.

The Legion Slim 7i is down to $1,250 instead of its usual $1,790 price, dropping it by a total of $540. That nets you plenty of power thanks to Intel's latest 12th Gen Core i7 processor and discrete NVIDIA RTX 3050 Ti graphics. It's truly one of the best Cyber Monday laptop deals out there right now if you're a PC gamer.

Why is the Lenovo Legion Slim 7i a great deal?

A lot of what you'll see on sale during these big Cyber Monday and Black Friday events are slightly older laptops so manufacturers can make the price cuts look enormous. That's not the case with this Lenovo Legion Slim 7i deal. In fact, it's sporting Intel's latest generation of core i7 processors for laptops. While the 13th Gen laptop chips are coming at some point in the future, we don't know when, so this 12th Gen chip is as good as you can get.

Alongside that, you're getting a respectable 16GB of RAM and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics chip. The laptop disappoints a bit on the storage side, only coming with 512GB, but it's with a very speedy Gen 4 M.2 SSD drive. All of this adds up to a pretty potent little gaming machine while you're on the road, just don't expect to be running games like Cyberpunk 2077 at absolute max settings if you want a decent frame rate.

What ties this all together, though, is that it's relatively compact for a gaming laptop despite its 16-inch screen size. It weighs in at about 4.8 pounds and is 0.67 inches thick, which makes it much more portable than some of the beefier gaming laptops out there. Add in great connectivity with Thunderbolt 4, USB-C, and HDMI 2.1 ports, and you've got a great little worker here.

Lastly, that price is right in the sweet spot for getting some pretty good performance without absolutely killing your wallet. The original $1,790 price tag is a little eye-watering, but this is a combination that's much easier to swallow at $1,250. You'll definitely want to act quickly, though, because Lenovo tends to run these types of deals for limited periods over its holiday sales.