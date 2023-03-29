Lenovo is apparently shuttering its Legion gaming smartphone business. The news reportedly came from a social media post from a Lenovo employee and was later confirmed by the company. It's unclear whether this change is for a specific region or the shutdown applies to its entire Legion smartphone business. If this applies to the business as a whole, it won't come as a complete surprise, as gaming smartphones are an extremely niche segment. When it comes to products, the last Legion smartphone released came about a year ago in March, with the Lenovo Legion Y90 making its debut in Asia. We have reached out to Lenovo for clarification.

Apparently rumors about the demise of Lenovo's gaming smartphone business have been swirling for some time, but the news was confirmed by Android Authority, who reached out to the company and received a statement. The news outlet shared its response from the company, which can be seen below.

Lenovo is discontinuing its Android-based Legion mobile gaming phones as part of a wider business transformation and gaming portfolio consolidation. As a leader in gaming devices and solutions, Lenovo is committed to advancing the gaming category across form factors, as well as focusing on where it can bring the most value to the global gaming community.

This statement pretty much solidifies that the Legion line for smartphones will be discontinued indefinitely, with company putting more focus on other areas of its business. Just to be clear, this is only affecting Lenovo's gaming smartphone lineup and the company will still continue to produce other products in its portfolio like its Legion laptops and gaming desktops.

With Lenovo out of the picture, the gaming smartphone space has become even smaller than it already was, with top players now including Asus, Xiaomi, and Nubia. While you can game on any modern smartphone, it's the little things like integrated shoulder buttons, or active cooling, or excessive RGB lighting that make gaming smartphones just a little better than standard smartphones. We'll update this post as soon as Lenovo gets back to us.

Source: Android Authority