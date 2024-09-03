If you’re looking to invest in a starter gaming desktop for yourself or someone in your life, have I got a system for you. This is also for those who want a no-muss, no-fuss pre-built system that won’t leave too much of a dent in your wallet. Ladies, theybies, and gentlemen, I’d like to introduce you to the Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 (2024).

The 5i is a cheap gaming PC that keeps the price comfortably below $1,000. While you definitely can’t game in 4K with this model, you’ll get great frame rates at 1080p and even 1440p. The case can be recycled and looks way better than any budget system has a right to. While the cable arrangements could be better and the lack of dust filters is annoying, for the price, the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 (2024) should be on many bargain hunters' lists.

About this review: Lenovo sent us a Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 (2024) for the purposes of this review. The company had no input in this article, and did not see its contents before publishing.

Best value Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 (2024) Budget never looked so good 9 / 10 The Lenovo Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 is a great starter system or an excellent find for a savvy bargain hunter. The gaming desktop provides great frame rates at both 1080p and 1440p. And despite its designation as a budget PC, the chassis looks anything but. However, it's the little things, like messy cable arrangement and a lack of dust filters that keep this pre-built PC from perfection. Pros Great overall and gaming performance

Stylish, premium design

Costs under $1,000

Stays cool, runs whisper quiet Cons No USB-C port on top

No dust filters $900 at Best Buy $900 at Lenovo

Pricing and availability

Budget is not a bad word

The model of the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 (2024) I’m reviewing is just a step above the base model. It’s currently on sale for $900 at Best Buy and Lenovo, and has a 2.5-GHz Intel Core i5-14400F processor with 16GB of DDR5-4400MHz (UDIMM) RAM, a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6 VRAM, a 65W 80mm fan cooler with three 120mm ARGB fans (1 rear, 2 front), and a 500W power supply.

I hopped over to PCPartPicker to try to configure a similarly specced PC and couldn’t get the configuration below $1,287.

The actual base model costs $990 on Lenovo.com and has half the memory of my configuration. The top-tier model has a $1,830 price tag and comes with an Intel Core i7-14700F CPU with 32GB of DDR5-4400MHz (UDIMM) RAM, a 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC SSD, an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Ti Super GPU with 16GB of GDDR6X video memory, a 150W 120mm air ARGB light cooler with three 120mm ARGB fans, and a 850W power supply.

Specs RAM 16GB DDR5-4400MHz (UDIMM) CPU Speed 2.5 GHz Hardware Interface Windows 11 Home Brand Lenovo CPU Intel Core i5-14400F GPU Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 AX & Bluetooth 5.1 Ports 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports Storage 1TB M.2 2280 PCIe Gen4 Performance TLC SSD Expand

Design and build quality

Premium build with messy cables

The price says budget, but the look says anything but. When I was a young, starry-eyed reviewer, a budget desktop was just a nondescript black or gray box. However, this Micro ATX tower is anything but plain. First things first, you have a tempered glass panel that gives an unadulterated look into the desktop. After gazing into the gentle pulsating rainbow of RGB lighting coming from the trio of fans, my eyes rested on the RTX 4060 GPU, further illuminated by the overhead white light. It’s so tiny and cute. I just want to pinch its little cores. But I digress.

A cooler is placed securely over the CPU right next to the two sticks of RAM. Similar to its big brother, the Lenovo Legion Tower 7i Gen 8, a metal sheath conceals most of the cables along with the power source. If you take off the Storm Gray right panel, you’ll see that the cabling in the main part of the case is neat and tidy. However, the rest of it behind the panel looks like someone just shoved all their dirty clothes and bric-a-brac into the closet because of unexpected company.

Messy cable organization aside, I can say that upon opening the case, the cables are securely attached. It’s a smaller case, and it can be recycled with the right components. For instance, the case can accommodate a maximum of five drives including a couple of 3.5-inch HDDs with an M.2 SSD.

The price says budget, but the look says anything but.

There aren’t any dust filters in the 5i. I know I shouldn’t have expected this, but I can't help still wanting them. I have two Cane Corso puppies, and even though it’s a short-haired breed, the battle I fight against stray dog hair is never ending. Some dust filters could really help keep any errant hairs at bay.

But enough about the interior, let’s talk about the exterior. The front of the case has that intriguing 3D cube design courtesy of the two black plastic grilles. The Legion logo undulates with bright pastel backlighting with tags for Intel and Lenovo in the lower corners. Up top, you have thick black vertical slats with a more delicate polygonal grate underneath that still provides a decent top-down view into the system. The slats transition into a black flat plate that sits just behind a pair of USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports plus jacks for a 3.5mm mic and a pair of headphones.

A quick trip to the back of the system reveals the quad of thumb screws holding the side panels in place. On the left, in a slim, recessed rectangular panel, you have four USB 2.0 ports, a couple of USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, an Ethernet port, and a trio of audio connector jacks. Then you have the trio of DisplayPorts and HDMI ports from the GPU. Finally, you have a switch for the overhead light inside the chassis.

Measuring 8.1 x 15.62 x 16.76 inches, the Legion Tower 5i Gen 8 mid-tower can easily fit under a desk or even sit on top of one. Although at 30.9 pounds, be sure to lift with your knees.

Parts and performance

A solid performance overall