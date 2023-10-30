Key Takeaways The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 is a high-performance gaming monitor with a fast refresh rate, quick response time, and impressive resolution.

The Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 is an excellent 24.5-inch gaming monitor for professional eSports players, and average casual gamers alike. It sports a crazy fast 360Hz fresh rate and has a 1ms response time. Not to forget, it also packs in a 1080p resolution. It's up there with a lot of the best monitors that we've reviewed, and now is the chance for you to have one of your own.

If you want to upgrade your setup and get a 360Hz monitor for playing games like Fortnite, Counter-Strike 2, and whatever your Steam library might hold, the Lenovo Legion Y25g-30 can be yours for free. You'll be getting a monitor that's engineered for winning, featuring things like Nvidia Reflex Latex Analyzer, great RGB lighting, and even integrated speakers. This monitor can even be set so the RGB lighting changes based on the screen color and your keyboard and mouse speeds. It's well-connected with USB-C, HDMI 2,0, and DisplayPort 1.4, too, ensuring you can connect all your gadgets to the display.

We partnered with Lenovo to give away one free Legion Y25g-30 monitor. You can enter to win by subscribing to our newsletter and following us on Instagram. Do note that, due to shipping restrictions, the giveaway is only available for readers in the United States.

Each activity in the widget, such as following XDA on X or on Facebook, will get you a bigger chance to win the ultimate gaming prize. So, get your entries in using the widget below for your chance to win this excellent gaming monitor for yourself. Test your luck, and you might come home with a new monitor for your favorite laptop, gaming desktop, gaming console, or whatever you might own.