Lenovo Legion Y700 is an upcoming 8.8-inch 120Hz gaming Android tablet

Gaming phones, such as the ASUS ROG Phone 5 and Red Magic 62 Pro, have become more and more popular in recent years. However, we haven’t seen nearly as many tablets oriented towards gaming — presumably because phones are easier to hold for extended periods of time than larger tablets. That isn’t stopping Lenovo from giving it a shot, as the company has shared some details about its upcoming Lenovo Legion Y700 tablet.

The tablet was first teased in December, but now a Lenovo executive has shared more details in a post on the social media platform Weibo (via Liliputing). The Lenovo Legion Y700 is an 8.8-inch tablet, with a display resolution of 2560 x 1600 and an LCD panel with 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The screen also supposedly has a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate, which would put it in the very small group of tablets with high refresh rate displays — such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and Apple iPad Pro.

Lenovo also says the tablet will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC, JBL speakers, and support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. The photos seem to indicate at least one USB Type-C port and a single rear camera. There are also some unique software features in the works, like an option to change a game’s aspect ratio to 21:9 (creating black bars at the top and bottom) to match what you might get from a typical Android gaming phone.

It’s not clear right now if the tablet will ever be released outside of China. There might not be much of a market for the tablet in other countries, except for anyone looking for a tablet smaller than 10 inches with flagship specifications — though 8.8 inches isn’t that much smaller. The brushed metal design does look nice, though, and it wouldn’t hurt for someone besides Samsung to release a flagship-class tablet in the United States.