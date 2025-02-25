Lenovo LOQ 15 (15IAX9I)
This budget gaming laptop has everything a gamer could want and even comes in at an affordable price. Right now, you can score $350 off this laptop as it drops to $730.
If you've been thinking about buying a gaming laptop but didn't want to invest a whole lot, we think this Lenovo LOQ 15 laptop is going to be just the thing. The LOQ 15 we reviewed delivered solid performance at a great price, and that model didn't even feature a dedicated graphics card like the one in this deal. With that said, you can now grab this laptop for an absolute steal as it drops to just $730, which is $350 below its retail price.
Lenovo LOQ 15 (15IAX9I) review: It feels like a $750 gaming laptop, but performs better
Lenovo's LOQ 15IAX9I is a $750 gaming laptop that exceeds expectations in some areas, and disappoints in others. Overall, it's a solid value pick.