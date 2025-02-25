Lenovo LOQ 15 (15IAX9I) $730 $1080 Save $350 This budget gaming laptop has everything a gamer could want and even comes in at an affordable price. Right now, you can score $350 off this laptop as it drops to $730. $730 at B&H

If you've been thinking about buying a gaming laptop but didn't want to invest a whole lot, we think this Lenovo LOQ 15 laptop is going to be just the thing. The LOQ 15 we reviewed delivered solid performance at a great price, and that model didn't even feature a dedicated graphics card like the one in this deal. With that said, you can now grab this laptop for an absolute steal as it drops to just $730, which is $350 below its retail price.

What's great about Lenovo's LOQ 15 gaming laptop?