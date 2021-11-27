Lenovo is offering nearly $2,000 off its best laptop for Cyber Monday

It’s Black Friday weekend, which means that we’re headed into Cyber Monday. We’ve seen tons of PC deals, but this one from Lenovo might be the best one yet. The company is offering nearly $2,000 on a specced out ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6.

This year’s model adds Intel’s 11th-generation processors, and as you’d expect from a flagship product like this, it’s Intel Evo certified. That means that it meets a series of standard set by Intel for things like battery life, performance, connectivity, and more. It also means that it has Thunderbolt 4 ports, two of them in fact.

Another thing that’s new for this generation is the 16:10 display. Taller screens are starting to become more common in the PC market, and 16:10 (as opposed to 16:9) is what Lenovo considers to be the perfect aspect ratio, just like the 1.5mm depth of the keys on the keyboard. In fact, this model also has a wider touchpad than its predecessor.

The model that’s being so heavily discounted today comes with an Intel Core i7-1165G7, 16GB RAM, a 1TB SSD, and a 14-inch FHD+ display. The normal price listed is $3,609, but to be fair, ThinkPads are frequently discounted on Lenovo’s website. They’re just rarely discounted by this much. Right now, it’s $1,660.14, which is 54% off.

On a more personal note, I review a lot of laptops, and this is a product that has crossed my desk every year since Gen 2. It’s one of my favorite laptops, and I personally believe it to be one of the best convertibles on the market.

You can also check out my glowing review of the ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6 here.