Key Takeaways Lenovo has refreshed its devices with Intel's new Core Ultra processors, including the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 and ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 which have new chassis and slimmer display bezels.

The IdeaPad Pro 5i sports options for Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It also offers Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU and high-resolution displays.

Lenovo also introduced new accessories, including a glasses-free 3D monitor and USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock, coming in February, March, and April next year.

Lenovo is joining in on Intel's Meteor Lake laptop CPU by refreshing some of its devices with the new Core Ultra processors. There are two new ThinkPad models you'll see with these CPUs, as well as a new IdeaPad. Products include the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, the ThinkPad X1 2-in-1, and the IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 9.

Starting first with what you can buy today, there's the new IdeaPad Pro 5i Gen 9. It starts at $1,150 and comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. This is a pretty powerful laptop. Both models come with options for the Intel Core Ultra 9 CPU, up to 32GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD. You'll also be able to add up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, should you need it. The 16-inch model has a 2048x1280 OLED display, and also a 2560x1600 IPS display, both of which are 120Hz. Of course, these devices sport Intel Arc-integrated graphics, too.

Over on the ThinkPads, the highlight is almost certainly the new ThinkPad X1 2-in-1. It's been redesigned with a new chassis, which gives it a bigger screen. It also has the option for a glass haptic touchpad and a larger magnetic pen. It sports Core Ultra CPUs, up to 64GB RAM, up to a 2TB SSD, and has a 14-inch 2.8K resolution OLED touch screen.

Its standard clamshell ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 sibling, meanwhile, sports similar specs, but is getting some smaller design changes that include new tactile markings on the keyboard on the volume up and down key, the insert key, the function key, and the enter key. It also has a larger 120mm trackpad, and a new feature allows for customizing the laptop by double-tapping the TrackPoint. Screen-to-body ratios are up from 85.5% to 89.2% on ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12, and up from 85% to 87.8% on ThinkPad X1 2-in-1.

The Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 12 will be available in limited configurations starting December 2023, with an expected starting price of $2,989. Lenovo ThinkPad X1 2-in-1 Gen 9, meanwhile, will be available starting March 2024, with an expected starting price of $2,639.

Lenovo also launched some new accessories today. There's the 27-inch Lenovo ThinkVIsion 27 3D monitor, which is a glasses-free 3D monitor, and also the Lenovo USB-C Dual Display Travel Dock and Lenovo Wireless VoIP Headset. These are coming in February, March, and April of next year, starting at $3000, $109, and $100.