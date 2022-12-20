Lenovo is kicking off its product refreshes early and ahead of CES 2023. Announced today are the company's newest consumer devices under the IdeaPad range. The collection of new products put performance and productivity first and includes the IdeaPad Pro 5, IdeaPad Slim 5, a new IdeaPad Chromebook, as well as a new IdeaCentre Mini 5i. Here's everything you need to know about the latest from Lenovo.

IdeaPad Pro 5i & IdeaPad Pro 5

Starting first with the IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 Gen 8, these new Lenovo laptops are what will bring new performance for consumers at supposed low prices. The IdeaPad Pro 5i and IdeaPad Pro 5 come in both 14-inch and 16-inch models, with a recycled aluminum chassis in either Arctic Gray or Frost Blue colors. The 5i sports the yet-to-be-announced latest Intel Core CPU, and the 5 Pro sports AMD Ryzen CPUs. 16-inch models sport up to Nvidia GeForce next-gen GPUs.

Other design features include a 25% bigger trackpad, a bump to an FHD IR Webcam, as well as expandable SSD storage on the 16-inch model. More importantly, though, there's a new Dynamic Display Switch technology being used on the 16-inch models, helping boost refresh rates up to 120Hz on the QHD+ resolution screen.

Note that the IdeaPad Pro 5i is set to release in May 2023, but only the 16-inch model will be on sale in the United States for prices starting at $1,500. As for the IdeaPad Pro 5, it comes in both 14-inch and 16-inch models and features AMD Ryzen CPUs, and won't be available in the United States, but only in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Pricing on that model has not been shared.

IdeaPad Slim 5i & IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8

Also announced are the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 8. These products in Lenovo's 2023 lineup are all about the larger screen, as well as the OLED option, for increased productivity. Both devices come in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. Compared to the last generation, though, there's a newer 16-inch screen size that has a 2.5K resolution, and there's a new OLED FHD display option on the 14-inch model.

Other design improvements include a larger touchpad, and the new colors in either Violet, Cloud Grey, and Abyss Blue. Lenovo is even bumping the CPUs to the latest generation Intel Core CPU (yet to be announced) on the IdeaPad Slim 5i, and AMD Ryzen 7000 series processors on the IdeaPad Slim 5.

With pricing, only the IdeaPad Slim 5i and IdeaPad Slim 5 will be sold in the United States, and only in 16-inch sizes. The IdeaPad Slim 5i 16-inch with Intel CPUs will start at $750, and the IdeaPad Slim 5 16-inch with AMD CPUs will start at $650. Both will come in May 2023. The 14-inch models will not be for sale in the United States and is exclusive to Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook

Lenovo didn't forget about its ChromeOS devices. Announced was the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook, a new ChromeOS 2-in-1. The new generation device comes with a slightly bigger 12-inch 16:10 aspect ratio screen. Other features include the 12-hour battery life, the optional backlit keyboard, and the drop-hinge which makes typing more comfortable.

There are even options for both an HD and FHD camera. CPU options include Intel's N-series processors, and you can get either 4GB or 8GB of RAM, and either 64GB or 128GB of eMMC storage. Pricing on the IdeaPad Flex 3i Chromebook starts at $350 and the release is set for May 2023.

IdeaCentre Mini

The last product that Lenovo announced is the next-generation IdeaCentre Mini. As the name suggests, this is a sleek mini desktop PC, with a built-in power supply unit and a metal stand. The chassis can also be opened on it for upgrades, and repairs. Inside, you'll find the latest next-gen Intel CPUs, 8GB of 16GB of RAM, and either 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of storage. This seems like a great option for those who are limited in desk space but need a great mini PC. Pricing starts at $650, and it is expected to become available in the latter half of 2023.

Lenovo also announced the new Lenovo Tab M9, which is an Android 12-powered tablet with a 9-inch display, powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 CPU. The Lenovo 500 USB-C dock was included in the company's announcement too, a new dock for connecting to dual external 4K displays and getting added ports on laptops and desktops. It will cost $250, and the Tab M9 will cost $140.