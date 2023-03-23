Lenovo is introducing some new additions to its lineup of gaming laptops for 2023. The company is introducing the refreshed Legion Slim family — including the Legion Slim 7, 7i, 5, and 5i — as well as the new LOQ brand, which is something of a successor to the IdeaPad Gaming brand, aimed at more mainstream and budget-conscious users. The company also introduced a new gaming desktop and a couple of new gaming monitors.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7, 7i, 5, and 5i

For gamers after a top-notch experience, the Lenovo Legion Slim lineup is potentially more exciting, particularly the Legion Slim 7 and 7i. In typical Lenovo fashion, these are essentially the same laptop, but the Legion Slim 7 has AMD processors (up to an AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS) while the Legion Slim 7i has Intel processors (up to a Core i9-13900H), both of which are the latest and greatest. For graphics, you're looking at up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, and the laptops are also quipped with Lenovo's LA AI chip to dynamically adjust performance based on your needs to ensure maximum performance in games.

Unlike the beefier Lenovo Legion Pro 7i we recently reviewed, these models are more focused on mobility, so they don't have the same 55W chips, but they fit in a chassis that's just 17.9mm thin at its thinnest point, and they weigh under 4.4 pounds. The laptop still has a TDP of 140W, so you're getting plenty of power, and the ColdFront 5.0 thermal design should ensure everything runs smoothly. In terms of connectivity, there are also some good news, including support for up to 140W charging over USB-C (though the 230W power adapter still uses a proprietary connector), and this is one of the first laptops to ship with Wi-Fi 7 support thanks to a MediaTek Filogic 380 Wi-Fi card. For the display, you have options for a WQXGA (2560 x 1600) panel with a 240Hz refresh rate or a 3.2K 165Hz panel that covers 100% of DCI-P3, which is more so aimed at creators that need accurate colors and higher resolution for their workloads. Both display options support variable refresh rate (VRR).

The Lenovo Legion Slim 5 and Slim 5i are similar, but not quite as impressive. The AMD model goes up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS and the Intel model up to a Core i7-13700H. Both still have up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 graphics, and Lenovo says the Intel model specifically can use up to 160W of power, dynamically adjusted thanks to the Lenovo LA1 AI chip. Just like the Legion Slim 7 and Slim 7i, these laptops come in 16-inch models, and the display can go up to a WQXGA 240Hz panel with VRR. However, Lenovo also mentioned a 14-inch model of the Legion Slim 5, and that one will include an OLED panel.

These laptops also aren't quite as sleek, measuring 19.7mm at their thinnest point and weighing 5.07 pounds. Another difference between the Legion Slim 7 series and the Slim 5 series is the keyboard, which is available with per-key RGB lighting on the higher-end models. The Legion Slim 5 series only supports four-zone RGB lighting.

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i and Slim 5i are expected to be available in April, starting at $1,769.99 and $1,349.99, respectively. The AMD variants will launch in May, with the Legion Slim 7 starting at $1,69.99 and the Slim 5 (16-inch) at $1,199.99. Finally, the 14-inch Lenovo Legion Slim 5 will launch in October, featuring AMD Ryzen processors. Pricing wasn't revealed for this model.

The new Lenovo LOQ laptops

If you're not interested in spending that much on a laptop, Lenovo also introduced the brand-new LOQ (pronounced "lock") brand today, which is more aimed at mainstream gamers, along the lines of the existing IdeaPad Gaming brand. the goal is to bring more brand unity with the Legion family, with some design elements being the same, including the stylized O in the brand name.

There are four new laptops, but similar to the Legion family, that's only because there are AMD and Intel versions of each model. First, there's the Lenovo LOQ 16 (AMD) and 16i (Intel). These both come with a 16-inch panel and a 16:10 aspect ratio, with up to WQXGA resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate with VRR support. On the inside, they're powered by up to an AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS or an Intel Core i7-13700H, as well as up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 Laptop GPU that can use up to 115W of power.

There's also the Lenovo LOQ 15 and LOQ 15i, which are nearly identical, but they come with a more traditional 15.6-inch panel and a 16:9 aspect ratio. Otherwise, they're similar, with WQHD resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate with VRR support. All four laptops come with up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and 1TB of storage, and they also have backlit keyboards, with options for white lighting or 4-zone RGB. The 15-inch models start at 5.29 pounds of weight, while the 16-inch versions start at 5.73 pounds.

The Lenovo LOQ 15i will be the first to be available, with a launch planned in April starting at $899.99. In May, the 15-inch AMD version will launch for the same starting price, while the 16-inch Intel model will be available from $1,149.99. Finally, in June, the AMD-powered Lenovo LOQ 16 will launch, with a starting price of $959.99.

Lenovo LOQ Tower

The Lenovo LOQ brand isn't just limited to laptops, and the company also introduced a gaming desktop, the Lenovo LOQ Tower (17IRB8). This 17-liter chassis packs up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-13700 CPU and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40-series GPUs, though lenovo didn't specify which models. It can also be configured with up to 32GB of DDR4 RAM and up to 1TB of SSD storage and 2TB of HDD storage. The power supply is just 500W at maximum, so you're not going to get an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 in this machine, and it's possible it will feature yet-unannounced Nvidia GPUs that fit this power budget better.

The PC includes six USB Type-A ports, one USB Type-C port, 2.5Gbps Ethernet, HDMI 1.4b, VGA, and audio ports, so it's a fairly basic machine overall. The Lenovo legion LOQ Tower will launch this fall and pricing is expected to start at $979.99.

Lenovo Legion gaming monitors

If you're gaming on a desktop PC, Lenovo's Legion brand also has a couple of new monitors in store for you. First, there's the Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30, an ultrawide monitor with a 21:9 aspect ratio and WQHD resolution. This monitor uses a mini-LED panel and achieves VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, promising a fantastic HDR experience for gaming and other media. What's more, the panel covers 125% of sRGB and 95% of DCI-P3 with 10-bit color depth and Delta E < 2 color accuracy. It also has a 165Hz refresh rate, though you can overclock it to 180Hz for extra smoothness, and it has a 1ms pixel response time. It also supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4 connectivity, while also doubling as a USB hub, including a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port.

If you want something more extravagant, then the Lenovo Legion R54w-30 may be more your speed. This is a large 44.5-inch monitor with an extremely wide 32:9 aspect ratio, ideal for immersing yourself even more in games. Color coverage is even better on this panel, with Lenovo touting 120% of sRGB and 115% of DCI-P3, along with 500 nits of brightness. It also comes with a smooth 165Hz refresh rate and a 1ms pixel response time, complete with support for AMD FreeSync Premium Pro. For connectivity, the Lenovo Legion R45w-30 supports HDMI 2.1 and DisplayPort 1.4, but also USB Type-C with 75W of power delivery to a laptop. Additionally, it can double as a USB hub and it also includes a 2.5Gbps Ethernet port.

Both monitors also have features like picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture so you can view two sources at the same time, including Lenovo's True Split feature that lets you use the screen as two monitor with a single input cable. You can also use Lenovo's Artery software to change a variety of settings so you can tweak your experience to your liking.

The Lenovo Legion Y34wz-30 monitor will launch in July for $1,199.99, while the Legion R45W-30 will be available in August for $999.99.