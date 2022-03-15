Lenovo unveils new ThinkPad X-series and L-series laptops

It’s ThinkPad season for Lenovo. It announced the refreshed ThinkPad X1 series at CES, alongside a new ThinkPad Z-series. At Mobile World Congress, the company announced its first ARM-based ThinkPad, the X13s, along with a refresh of its best-selling ThinkPads, the T-series. Now, it’s time to round out the lineup with refreshes of the Len0vo ThinkPad X-series and L-series.

Specifically, the new models being announced are a new ThinkPad X13, X13 Yoga, L13, L13 Yoga, L14, and L15. As usual, the X-series is all about being thin and light, while the L-series is more budget-friendly.

First of all, they’re all offered with Intel’s 12th-gen vPro processors, and most of them, specifically all of them except for the ThinkPad X13 Yoga, are also available with AMD Ryzen flavors as well. Interestingly enough, the ThinkPad X13 comes with Ryzen PRO 6000, while the L-series is only offered with Ryzen PRO 5000.

A key theme to the new features is collaboration. These new laptops come with Dolby Voice, which uses spatial audio that can separate voices. The bottom line is that you’ll sound better in your meeting. You’ll look better too, thanks to an optional FHD webcam. And if your video is stuttering over laggy Wi-Fi, there’s good news there too. All of these laptops have optional 4G LTE, and while that’s common in ThinkPads, it’s the first time cellular has been offered in the L-series.

There are some features that Lenovo boasted that are specific to the model. The new X13 and X13 Yoga comes with Dolby Audio speakers and Dolby Vision displays. Also, the Intel models are Evo certified. The X13 comes with up to a 54,7WHr battery, which promises 40% more juice than the base model.

The ThinkPad L13 and L13 Yoga come in two colors now, which are Thunder Black and Storm Grey. They also come with 16:10 displays, including a 500-nit option with Lenovo’s PrivacyGuard technology. This prevents people from seeing what’s on your screen when they’re looking over your shoulder.

For the larger ThinkPad L14 and L15, they come in Thunder Black, and Lenovo is promising a larger screen-to-body ratio. They come with 42WHr, 57WHr, and 63WHr battery options.

Now, for pricing and availability. The ThinkPad X13 Gen 3 is coming in June, starting at $1,179 and $1,119 for Intel and AMD models, respectively, while the ThinkPad X13 Yoga Gen 3 will start at $1,179.

The ThinkPad L13 series is coming in May, with the L13 starting at $859 and $799 for Intel and AMD models, and the L13 Yoga starting at $1,039 and $979. The L14 and L15 are coming in April if you want AMD, starting at $869 for either one. For the Intel models, they’ll be arriving in May, starting at $929 for either one.