First Android 13 beta now available for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro
The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is the first tablet to get an official Android 13 beta from Google, which is the same tablet that developers were encouraged to use to test out the Android 12L beta. Developers can now install the beta on their tablet, though there is a pretty lengthy list of features that don’t work just yet. Only the Wi-Fi version (TB-Q706F) of the tablet can be used for beta builds.
Currently, Lenovo warns that “Android 13 developer preview builds are early Android OS releases and are intended for application developers only – they are not recommended for general use.” This means exactly what it says — unless you need to use these builds as a developer, it’s not recommended that you do. There are plenty of features for developers to get excited about testing though, including the new Photo Picker API and better multitasking capabilities for tablets.
This build is currently based on the April 2022 security patch, and it gives developers a chance to try out some of the new features on a tablet and prepare their apps for the final release. If you own a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and want to try out Android 13 Beta 1, you can head to the Lenovo developer website to download the latest firmware. The list of problems that are noted in this build is below.
- Fingerprint unlock is not supported.
- Face Unlock is not supported.
- TOF sensor related function is removed.
- Stylus key function is not supported but basic function works.
- Touchpad functions with two fingers are not supported.
- Touchpad swipe up/down/left/right with 3 or 4 fingers are not supported.
- Miracast function is not supported.
- Screen output via cable (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.
- Cast Via HDMI (extended screen) can be supported when <force desktop mode> is turned on in developer menu.
- VPN is not tested and may not work properly.
- WIDI is not supported.
- Video play may face audio issue.
- Settings may display abnormal sometimes, re-selecting or cleaning recent apps can make it work properly.