First Android 13 beta now available for the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is the first tablet to get an official Android 13 beta from Google, which is the same tablet that developers were encouraged to use to test out the Android 12L beta. Developers can now install the beta on their tablet, though there is a pretty lengthy list of features that don’t work just yet. Only the Wi-Fi version (TB-Q706F) of the tablet can be used for beta builds.

Currently, Lenovo warns that “Android 13 developer preview builds are early Android OS releases and are intended for application developers only – they are not recommended for general use.” This means exactly what it says — unless you need to use these builds as a developer, it’s not recommended that you do. There are plenty of features for developers to get excited about testing though, including the new Photo Picker API and better multitasking capabilities for tablets.

XDA VIDEO OF THE DAY

This build is currently based on the April 2022 security patch, and it gives developers a chance to try out some of the new features on a tablet and prepare their apps for the final release. If you own a Lenovo Tab P12 Pro and want to try out Android 13 Beta 1, you can head to the Lenovo developer website to download the latest firmware. The list of problems that are noted in this build is below.