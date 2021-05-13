Lenovo has a new portable USB-C battery that can charge your laptop

Today, Lenovo is announcing a new brand called Lenovo Go, and it’s all about accessories. The firm said that the mission behind the new brand is to bridge the gap between working in the office and working from home. While the company is obviously planning to expand the brand into a wide array of devices, the first two are a portable USB-C battery called the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, and the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse.

“Research shows that 20 percent of small business employees surveyed lack the tech tools to successfully work remotely. We know from further insights that having the right technology is critical to improving knowledge workers’ productivity and collaboration with data security and privacy, especially in today’s remote and hybrid work environment,” said Eric Yu, senior vice president of Lenovo’s global SMB, Visuals and Accessories, Intelligent Devices Group. “These user insights are what inspired our vision for the new Lenovo Go line of accessories – to empower the employee experience through smarter accessories that enable people to thrive in a work-from-anywhere world.”

First up is the Lenovo Go USB-C Laptop Power Bank, which is a portable USB-C battery with a 20,000mAh capacity. With 65W output, it can charge most laptops, as long as your laptop charges via USB Type-C. Lenovo says that it’s designed to give your laptop a full charge. You can also charge three devices at once, although the USB Type-A port only gets 18W output. It weighs in at 390g, so it should be pretty easy to carry in a bag.

And then there’s the Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse. It’s made so that it can be paired with three devices. You can switch between them by pushing a button. There’s also a wireless dongle that will let you connect quickly, or you can connect via USB Type-C.

Both devices are coming in June, with the Lenovo Go USB-C Power Bank coming in at $89.99. The Lenovo Go Wireless Multi-Device Mouse will cost $59.99.

The next thing to come from the Lenovo Go brand will be an audio device. The firm really didn’t say what it will be, but it will arrive later on this year.