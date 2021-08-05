Lenovo is preparing a new tablet to follow up its mid-range Tab P11 Pro

Lenovo is one of few Android OEMs that still makes good Android tablets. Its Tab P11 Pro from last year was a decent mid-range tablet that made its way to India earlier this year. Now, the company is preparing a successor to the mid-range tablet, but it will feature flagship specs. The upcoming tablet has been spotted on the Google Play console, and it’s called the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro.

The listing on the Google Play Console (via Mysmartprice) reveals some specifications of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro. The Pro moniker indicates a product targeted at professional users, and while the Tab P11 Pro didn’t really live up to it, it seems like the Tab P12 Pro might justify the tag. The fact that the tab has made an appearance on the Google Play console means that Lenovo is planning to launch it soon.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro Leaked Specifications

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is listed with the model number TB-Q706F on the Google Play console. The listing includes an image that looks like a render of the tablet itself. The listing also reveals a few specifications of the device, including info about its SoC, RAM, and display.

As per the listing, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro will come with the Snapdragon 888 SoC and 8GB of RAM. This would make it a performance champ and put it among the best Android tablets in terms of raw performance. The display will have a resolution of 1600×2560 pixels, and the tablet will run Android 11 out of the box. That’s pretty much everything we know so far about the tablet.

Going by these specs, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro looks to be a significant improvement over its predecessor. For the unaware, the Tab P11 Pro featured a modest Snapdragon 730G chipset. If you’re looking to buy a new Android tablet with premium specs, the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro might be worth the wait.