Lenovo shows off rollable smartphone concept

During Lenovo Tech World, the company showed off some interesting products. But perhaps the most interesting of all was its demo of a rollable Motorola smartphone device. Of course, the company stresses that the technology is still in the early conceptual stage, but it’s good to see some kind of progress on this kind of device.

The Rollable concept is a product of Motorola’s internal innovation group called 312 Labs. While the group focuses on a wide variety of different technologies, it has a goal of trying to solve customer pain points with innovative experiences. According to Motorola, it sees flexible OLED technology as being able to provide the “optimal balance of content and comfort.” The new concept handset offers three modes called extended, compact, and peek.

In its most pocketable mode, the new concept device can get as small as four inches tall and, in its extended form, can grow to 6.5-inches. While something like this would traditionally be mind-blowing, we’ve already seen technology similar to this being used on a near production-ready device, the canceled LG Rollable phone. The device was never made available to the public but was retail-ready and sold off to employees after the company decided it was leaving the smartphone market.

Just last month, we got to see the phone in action, and it was quite interesting. While the general idea remains the same, both companies approached it differently, with Lenovo choosing to implement a vertically extending display. This makes for an extremely pocketable phone that can still have a large screen, thanks to the rollable OLED technology. Furthermore, the concept device can expand and retract with the push of a physical button. Of course, this kind of technology has a lot of potentials and could even become more popular than current foldable devices.

Unfortunately, Lenovo didn’t share when this type of device would be available to purchase. But since it’s a concept, it could be a long way away, and for now, we will just have to be content with foldable smartphones.