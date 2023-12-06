Key Takeaways Lenovo has released a new PCIe 5.0 SSD, the SL7000 50E, which boasts powerful performance.

If you have been paying attention to the SSD market, you might have noticed the growing number of options. While there have been limited performance improvements, the development of new hardware — and the components manufacturers can use — is reason enough to have hope. Lenovo is one company that isn’t abandoning these products just yet, and it has debuted a new PCIe 5.0 SSD to give competitors a run for their money.

The SL7000 50E has debuted from Lenovo, and the PCIe 5.0 SSD is as sleek as it is powerful (via Tom’s Hardware). This SSD notably does not have any heatsinks, but this is likely Lenovo’s attempt to cut down on production costs — and the assumption that consumers will have their own. The company didn’t skimp on measures to enhance performance, however. For instance, the read and write speed of the SL7000 50E can read up to 12.4GB/s. This puts it on the same level as some of the more high-powered SSDs on the market, despite some of its more mediocre components. The SL7000 50E features a Phison PS5026-E26, which isn’t entirely different from other PCIe 5.0 controllers, but serviceable in most situations. In terms of flash memory, the SSD uses NAND technology and 232-layer TLC 3D chips, but the manufacturer has not been revealed.

Perhaps one of the biggest selling points, though, is that there is a 512GB variation of the SL7000 50E (in addition to 1TB and 2TB options). While the pricing for this variation is not yet known, the 1TB SL7000 50E has been spotted for $210, and the 2TB option is going for $365. The SL7000 50E isn’t a bad option if you’re looking for a run-of-the-mill PCIe 5.0 SSD. That being said, there are certainly other alternatives you may want to consider before you go with this model.