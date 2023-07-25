Lenovo makes some of the best laptops on the market, and we really mean that. We've tested a lot of them and loved them, so it's always exciting when a new one comes along. The Lenovo Slim 7i may not be the most popular name in the company's lineup, but it's still a great machine for all kinds of users, and the 2023 model is better than ever. This new version comes with upgraded specs, a refined design, and a smoother display, making it an even better option than its predecessor. If you want to learn all there is to know about the 2023 Lenovo Slim 7i, you've come to the right place.

Right off the bat, we should clarify that this isn't the Slim 7i Carbon, which is a model that isn't launching in the U.S. this year. Lenovo's naming scheme can be confusing, so keep in mind this is specifically the Lenovo Slim 7i.

Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) $840 $1180 Save $340 The Lenovo Slim 7i is a thin and lightweight laptop with capable specs and a great 14-inch display. And it brings some great improvements over its predecessor. $840 at Lenovo $1310 at B&H

Lenovo Slim 7i (2023): Specs

Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) CPU 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 4.6GHz, 12MB cache)

13th-generation Intel Core i5-1360P (12 cores, 16 threads, up to 5GHz, 18MB cache) Graphics Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD

1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD RAM 16GB LPDDR5 5200MHz Display 14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.2K (2240x1400) resolution, anti-glare, 300 nits, 100% sRGB, 60Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution, anti-glare, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision

14-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution, 400 nits, 100% sRGB, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision, touch Battery 60Whr battery

65Whr battery 65W USB-C charger

Ports 2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C

1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

1x HDMI 2.1

1x 3.5mm headphone jack Audio 2x 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos

Dual noise-canceling microphones Webcam 1080p Full HD IR webcam with e-shutter and ToF sensor Windows Hello IR camera

Fingerprint reader Connectivity Wi-Fi 6E

Bluetooth 5.2 Color Misty Grey Size (WxDxH) 12.28x8.7x0.59 inches (312x221x14.9mm) Starting weight 2.91 pounds (1.32kg) Price Starting at $1,179.99 (MSRP)

Lenovo Slim 7i: Pricing and availability

Lenovo announced the Slim 7i at the start of the year, and it's available from Lenovo's website as well as B&H, though we expect it to show up at more retailers over time. Pricing starts at $1,180, based on Lenovo's official listing, though it will go up depending on the configuration you choose, and it also appears to be significantly more expensive at B&H right now. Lenovo is currently running a big sale on it, and the company has these sales fairly often, so you can probably get it for a significantly lower price.

At writing time, only a couple of configurations are available, lacking the option to change the processor or the display type. Thankfully, the models you can get already include the 2.8K touchscreen, which is likely what you'd want anyway.

What's new in the Lenovo Slim 7i?

As with any new generation of a product, there are a few improvements with the 2023 version of the Lenovo Slim 7i compared to its predecessor. Those include new processors, a better display, and more.

An 120Hz display

One of the more notable changes with the Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) compared to last year's model is the display, though there aren't a ton of changes. The top-tier configuration is still a 2.8K (2880x1800) panel, and it hits up to 400 nits of brightness. However, this new model has a refresh rate of up to 120Hz rather than 90Hz, making it so motions and animations look even smoother, resulting in a more pleasant experience overall.

Perhaps more significant is the addition of new display options, though they don't seem to be available just yet at writing time. Firstly, you can now get this display with an anti-glare coating and without touch support. If you want an even cheaper option, there will apparently be a 2.2K (2240x1400) IPS panel with 300 nits of brightness. Certain configurations may not come to every market, however.

A tweaked design with more ports

Lenovo has also made some changes to the design with this iteration, both in terms of looks and practicality. The new Lenovo Slim 7i comes with the two Thunderbolt ports we saw on the previous model, as well as USB Type-A. It also adds an HDMI port, making for a much more capable device right off the bat since you can connect it to an external monitor, projector, or TV without extra adapters.

Surprisingly, the new model is actually slightly thicker and heavier than its predecessor, but only by a very small margin. The laptop does come with a new look, though, with a new Misty Grey colorway that seems to be somewhere between the Cloud Grey and Storm Grey from the previous generation. It also looks a bit more modern overall, whereas the last-generation model is still more reminiscent of the design language Lenovo used before 2022.

More power

Of course, the last upgrade that needs to be mentioned is inside the laptop. The new Lenovo Slim 7i for 2023 comes with 13th-generation Intel Core processors rather than 12th-generation ones, and they're a bigger upgrade than they seem on paper. The new models have the same number of cores and threads, but clock speeds are noticeably higher, and based on our testing of other laptops with 13th-generation processors, it can make a big difference in both battery life and performance.

Lenovo is also using slightly faster RAM this time around (going up to 5200MHz from 4800MHz), and you get 16GB of it by default, whereas the previous model started with just 8GB. Overall, this should be a much nicer machine across the board, and it's ready for most day-to-day workloads. The 65Whr battery is also slightly bigger than the 61Whr unit on the 2022 version.

Where can I buy the Lenovo Slim 7i (2023)?

As mentioned above, the Lenovo Slim 7i is currently only available through Lenovo directly or on B&H, but availability should become more widespread over time, as we can see previous-gen models listed on Best Buy and Amazon. If you want to grab one right now, Lenovo's website is likely the best option, as it's not only cheaper but also gives you more configuration options. It's also where you'll see most new configurations pop up before anywhere else.

If this doesn't seem like your thing, there are plenty of fantastic Lenovo laptops you can choose from to get an even better experience. Whether it's gaming PCs or creator laptops, the company makes some outstanding products.