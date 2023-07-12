Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) $775 $1180 Save $405 The Lenovo Slim 7i is a sleek laptop that's under 15mm thin, but it packs a fast Intel Core i5 processor and it has a smooth 2.8K display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model usually costs well over $1,000, but you can get a massive $400 discount right now. $775 at Lenovo

There's no shortage of fantastic Prime Day laptop deals to be found today, but if you haven't quite found the one for you yet, this Lenovo Slim 7i may be it. This slim laptop measures under 15mm in thickness and it comes with the latest 13th-generation Intel processors, plus a super-sharp 2.8K display. Usually found for $1,180, this fantastic Prime Day deal gets the price down to just $785, making it a no-brainer.

Why the Lenovo Slim 7i is a great Prime Day deal

The Lenovo Slim 7i is a premium laptop in more ways than one. It's excellently built, with a completely aluminum chassis that feels sturdy and looks great. It's only 15mm thin, though, and it weighs just over three pounds, so it's very easy to carry with you anywhere.

Things are pretty great on the inside, too. It comes with a 13th-generation Intel Core i5-1340P processor with 12 cores and 16 threads, which means you have all the performance you could ever want for browsing the web, writing up documents, and more. Multitasking is a breeze, too, thanks to 16GB of RAM, and you also get a large 1TB SSD that can store all your documents, photos, and other files for years to come.

Perhaps the best thing about this configuration is the display, which comes in a sharp 2.8K (2880x1800) resolution and has a smooth 120Hz refresh rate. High refresh rates are something we didn't really see in non-gaming laptops until recently, but they really make the whole experience that much better since animations and transitions look so much smoother.

This kind of display and specs aren't something you'll find on laptops at this price, so this Prime Day deal is one you'll want to grab before it's gone.