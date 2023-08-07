Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) $840 $1180 Save $340 The Lenovo Slim 7i is a thin and lightweight laptop with capable specs and a great 14-inch display. And it brings some great improvements over its predecessor. Pros Features the latest Intel CPUs Has a 2.8K touch screen Solid supply of ports Cons Not for video editing Design isn't too exciting $840 at Lenovo

Searching for a new and great laptop can sometimes be difficult, but we do have two suggestions on where you might want to start. Lenovo makes some of the best laptops, and the Slim 7i is a prime example of one with its redesign for 2023 bringing new ports and a 120Hz display. On the other hand, Apple's MacBook Air M2 is one of the most popular laptops, you'll see it in coffee shops, airports, or pretty much anywhere you go. So if you're wondering which laptop is better for you, we're here with a detailed comparison, looking into all aspects of these devices like the display, operating system, design, and more.

Lenovo Slim 7i vs MacBook Air (M2): Price, specs, and availability

Both of these laptops are available for purchase right now. The Lenovo Slim 7i starts at $1,180 outside of discounts. This is for a unit that has the 2.8K resolution touch screen and includes the 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD, though a configurable model also exists with a slightly higher starting price. With the MacBook Air M2, it's a slightly less expensive machine. The 13-inch model starts at $1,099, and a bigger 15-inch model is also available, but it starts at $1,299.



MacBook Air (M2) Lenovo Slim 7i (2023) Operating System macOS Windows 11 CPU Apple M2 13th-gen Intel Core i5-1340P or i7-1360P GPU 8-core or 10-core Intel Iris Xe Graphics Storage Up to 2TB SSD Upt to 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe 4 SSD Battery 52.6WH battery 60WHr or 65WHr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 13.6-inch Retina (IPS), 2560x1664, P3 Wide Color, True Tone, 500 nits or 15.3-inch IPS, 2880x1864, 500 nits, True Tone, P3 Wide Color 14-inch 2.2K (2240x1400) IPS, 60Hz, 300 nits of brightness or 2.8K (2880x1800) IPS touchscreen, 120Hz, with 400 nits of brightness Speakers Quad-speaker stereo setup, Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos 2x 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Dual noise-canceling microphones Color Silver, Space Gray, Starlight, Midnight Misty grey Ports 2 x USB4/Thunderbolt, 3.5mm headphone jack, MagSafe 3 2x Thunderbolt 4 / USB Type-C, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI 2.1, 1x 3.5mm headphone jack Network Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0 Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2 Dimension 11.97 x 8.46 x 0.44 inches (13-inch model) / 13.4 x 9.35 x 0.45 inches (15-inch model) 12.28x8.7x0.59 inches (312x221x14.9mm) Weight 2.7 pounds (13-inch) / 3.3 pounds (15-inch) Touch model 1.44 kg (3.18lbs), non-touch 1.32 kg (2.91lbs) Price Starting at $1,199 (13-inch) or $1,299 (15-inch) Starting at $1,179.99 (MSRP)

Lenovo Slim 7i vs MacBook Air (M2): Operating system

Before touching on the actual hardware on these laptops, we have to get into the operating systems that power them. The MacBook is powered by Apple's macOS operating system, and the Lenovo Slim 7i is powered by Windows. It really is an apples-to-oranges comparison here, as these two operating systems are different, and this is one of the critical things to consider in your purchase decision.

The operating system you like is one of the more critical decisions as to which laptop is better for you

For creative folks who might be video editing or photo editing, macOS will be the right operating system, and the MacBook will be better. You can enjoy apps like Final Cut Pro, and even iMovie, which are preferred by many of those in the creative industry. Apple's macOS also has synergies with other Apple products, you can enjoy features like iMessage to get your phone's texts on your Mac. You even can enjoy FaceTime, too. Additional features like AirDrop also make moving photos between your Mac and your phone easier.

It's not to say that Windows isn't great for creators, either, with video editing apps like Adobe's Premiere Pro. But Windows is much better suited for productivity. You're going to get features like Snap Layouts which make multitasking easier. You also get the option to run Android apps on your PC. And, you can connect your Android phone to your PC or connect your iPhone to your PC through the Phone Link app to see photos and texts. Windows even runs Linux apps through the Windows Subsystem for Linux.

Lenovo Slim 7i vs MacBook Air (M2): Design

The Slim 7i and the MacBook Air M2 are both clamshell laptops, but that's where the design similarities end. The MacBook Air M2 is just a tiny bit more portable machine since it is so thin. The 13-inch model measures 11.97 inches in length and is 0.44 inches in thickness. As for weight, it's 2.7 pounds. 15-inch models are slightly bigger, coming in at 13.40 inches in length, 0.45 inches in thickness, and 3.3 pounds in weight. You should not have any issues carrying this laptop around.

There are more ways to express your personality with the MacBook

When you look at the Lenovo Slim 7i against the MacBook Air, you'll see it's also portable. The Slim 7i has a 12.28-inch length, and is about 0.59 inches thick, weighing 2.88 pounds. It's not something that's heavy per se, but it is slightly bigger and heavier than the MacBook, so we have to take note of it.

The Slim 7i only comes in one color, Misty Gray. However, with the MacBook Air, you get more color options, meaning there are more ways to express your personality with the MacBook. You can choose either Silver, Starlight, Space Gray, or Midnight colors.

Note that in other subtle design differences, the MacBook Air uses a haptic touchpad. This haptic touchpad is one glass touch surface, where tapping anywhere is a click. The Slim 7i uses a standard glass trackpad, where you can only click in the right and left corners. The Mac also has a fingerprint sensor embedded in the keyboard and larger keycaps that might be more comfortable for typing.

Finally, when it comes to connectivity, the Slim 7i is a better laptop. You get a ton of ports and can avoid using a dongle. There are two Thunderbolt 4 ports, a USB-A port, an HDMI port, and a headphone jack. The MacBook really lags behind, since it only has two Thunderbolt ports, MagSafe charging, and a headphone jack. You'll certainly need a docking station to connect to printers, keyboards, mice, and other peripherals.

Lenovo Slim 7i vs MacBook Air (M2): Display

Moving on to the display, the 13-inch MacBook Air has a 2560x1664 resolution, and the larger 15-inch model has a 2880x1864 resolution. The display also has a notch at the top, which might distract some people, and leads to this odd resolution when compared to the Slim 7i. Both 13-inch and 15-inch models should be great for multitasking, though, as that's plenty of pixels to go around. Keep in mind that Apple is also using Liquid Retina IPS technology, so you get great viewing angles. As for refresh rate, the display has a 60Hz refresh rate.

The Lenovo Slim 7i has a much better display

Compared to the MacBook, the Lenovo Slim 7i has a much better display. It's a glass IPS display, and there is only one size, but the 14-inch screen has a 16:10 aspect ratio which is tall, and ideal for stacking windows side by side and multitasking. There are multiple resolutions, too. It's either 2440x1440 resolution, with anti-glare, and a 300 nit brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. You can upgrade that to a panel that packs 2880x1800 resolution, 400 nits brightness, and a 120Hz refresh rate. Or, go all the way up to a 2880x1800 resolution, with touch support, and 400 nits brightness with a 120Hz refresh rate.

As you can tell, the stock version of the Slim 7i doesn't have as many pixels as the MacBook Air does, across both models. But, if you upgrade, you get a higher resolution and a better refresh rate. You also get touch support, which the MacBook lacks. That makes the Slim 7i better since a fast refresh rate makes scrolling the web smoother. Not to mention, the higher resolution means more pixels on the screen and more room. Touch support is the other bonus, helping ensure you can interact with things on your screen more easily.

And the webcams on top of these displays? Both laptops have 1080p webcams. You should look great on your calls in most conditions without issue. The Slim 7i, however, has extra privacy features in the webcam. It has a privacy shutter, so you can cover it when it is not in use. In addition, the Slim 7i also has an IR sensor, letting you log into your PC with just your face.

Lenovo Slim 7i vs MacBook Air (M2): Performance

When it comes to the performance of these laptops, the Lenovo Slim 7i will lag behind the MacBook Air for tasks like video editing, but will still excel in everyday web browsing and productivity. The Slim 7i is using 13th-generation P-series CPUs. You can choose from the Core i5-1340P or the Core i7-1360P. These chips run at 28W both have 12 cores and 16 threads. And the chips are hybrid with performance and efficiency cores to help boost your multitasking. You can choose as much as 16GB RAM.

The Lenovo Slim 7i will lag behind the MacBook Air in performance

We say that because the MacBook Air M2 is using an Arm-based SoC. It's the custom Arm-based Apple M2 silicon. This chip is efficient but very fast for everyday web browsing and for tasks like video editing. The MacBook comes with an 8-core CPU with 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores and a 10-core or 8-core GPU. You can see how it benchmarks against. The MacBook can be configured with up to 24GB of memory.

Lenovo Yoga 9i Core i7-1360P (Intel) MacBook Air M2 PCMark 10 6,115 N/A Geekbench 5 (single / multi) 2,464 / 10,859 1,904 / 8,952 Cinebench R23 (single / multi) 1,810 / 7,869 1,589 / 7,907

As you can see, a P-series Intel CPU slightly manages to beat out the MacBook Air in benchmarking tests that need CPU power for productivity tasks like Geekbench. However, benchmarks are not representative of real-world usage. As we found in our review of the MacBook Air M2, the MacBook still excels in video editing, though it's not as good as the MacBook Pro. It smoked most other laptops when we did tests in DaVinci Resolve. So if you need a device for video editing or photo editing, this MacBook will be your friend.

The MacBook is the better pick

For most people, the MacBook Air will be a better laptop to buy. While it is true that the laptop doesn't have touch support, or as high resolution of a display as the Slim 7i, it's better in a few other areas. If you own multiple Apple devices and are the creative type, the device will fit in well with your life. It's plenty powerful thanks to the Apple M2 SoC, and comes in multiple colors, so you can pick a laptop that suits your personality.

Of course, on the other side of things, the Slim 7i is still a great laptop. If you're not interested in macOS and prefer Windows, it'll feel at home for you. While you might not be video editing or gaming on it, you will get plenty of power for everyday productivity. You'll also get a laptop with a great touchscreen display, packing in a crisp resolution, for multitasking and stacking windows side by side. And we can't forget the ports, either, since there's enough to avoid docking stations.