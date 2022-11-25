Lenovo Slim 7i (16-inch with Intel Arc Graphics) $999.99 $1479.99 Save $480 This Lenovo laptop is great for casual photo and video editing. It has a 12th generation Intel Core i7 CPU, as well as Intel's new Arc mobile graphics. $999.99 at Amazon

Want to buy a powerful non-gaming laptop for content creation this Black Friday? That's exactly what the new Slim 7i is. This recently introduced 16-inch laptop from Lenovo comes with some really high-end specifications that make it great for photo and video editing. Best of all, even though the device is just a few months old, it is now down in price to $999. If you do the math, that's a great 32% discount from the usual asking price of $1,479.99.

So what makes the Yoga Slim 7i 2-in-1 so great for casual content creation? It is definitely the specs, as this isn't an ordinary productivity laptop. This laptop has the top-end Intel Core i7-127000H CPU, along with 16GB of RAM and a 1TB solid-state drive. That's then paired up with Intel's new Arc Mobile graphics, which perform similarly to Nvidia's older MX mobile graphics cards. It's that dedicated graphics make the difference here, and help take the load off the CPU for these tasks.

Another reason we love this laptop for content creation is the display. It isn't just 1080p standard on other laptops you'd see around on Black Friday. Lenovo is packing extra pixels into the 16-inch panel, giving it a WQXGA resolution of ‎2560 x 1600, and the display even supports touch input. All of this is quite a slim package, as the device measures 14 x 10 x 0.7 inches, and weighs about 5 pounds. With all that power, it'd be great to use at a desk in place of a desktop tower PC, even considering the good selection of ports like 2 USB-A ports, HDMI, Thunderbolt 4 Type-C, and an SD card slot.

