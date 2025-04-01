The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) is my new favorite laptop, hands down. I have a thing for laptops that just pull out all the stops for a gorgeous design. HP used to own that space with the Spectre x360, but in recent years, it's toned it down. Now, the Yoga Slim 9i is the one that'll turn some heads. No seriously, I was out in public with this machine for all of five minutes before someone asked what it was.

It comes in Lenovo's Tidal Teal color, which isn't new, but the metallic finish on the lid is covered in glass, giving it a truly unique look. It's just beautiful.

And of course, as you'd expect from Lenovo's flagship 9i tier, it's a great laptop. Despite using materials like glass and aluminum, it only weighs in at 2.76 pounds, which is lighter than premium 14-inch laptops from HP and Dell.

Throw in Intel's excellent Lunar Lake processors and a 120Hz OLED display, and the product is pretty sweet. The bad news is that the display doesn't support variable refresh rate, so you have to choose between 60Hz and 120Hz, and if you pick the latter, it'll affect battery life.

Lenovo sent XDA the Yoga Slim 9i (2025) for review. It had no input on the contents of this article.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) 9 / 10 Pros & Cons Gorgeous design

Beautiful OLED display

Excellent performance Poor quality webcam

No headphone jack

No dynamic refresh rate $1760 at Lenovo

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) pricing and availability

The Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) is available from Lenovo.com, and it's curiously absent from Best Buy and Amazon, at least for now. It comes in two configurations at the moment, both including a 1TB SSD and a 3840x2400 OLED screen.

The only difference is that one includes a Core Ultra 7 256V and one has the Core Ultra 7 258V, and since the chips come with onboard memory, that means they come with 16GB or 32GB RAM, respectively.

The unit that Lenovo sent me for review has a Core Ultra 7 258V.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 9i (2025) specs CPU Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 258V Processor (LPE-core Max 3.70 GHz, P-core Max 4.80 GHz with Turbo Boost, 8 Cores, 8 Threads, 12 MB Cache / 32 GB MOP) GPU Integrated Intel® Arc Graphics 140V Display type 120Hz, 16:10, PureSight Pro, OLED, 750 nits peak brightness, Delta E<1, 100% sRGB, 100% P3, Adobe RGB, Dolby Vision®, VESA Certified DisplayHDR True Black 600, TÜV Low Blue Light Certification, Eyesafe® Certification, glass touchscreen Display (Size, Resolution) 14″ 4K (3840 x 2400) RAM Up to 32GB LPDDR5X 8533MHz dual channel Storage 1TB PCIe M.2 Gen 4 Battery 75Whr Ports 2 x USB-C® Thunderbolt 4 (40Gbps) Operating System Windows 11 Home Webcam 32M camera, Camera-under-display design Cellular connectivity No Wi-Fi connectivity WiFi 7 802.11BE (2 x 2) Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.4 Dimensions 12.32″ x 8.01″ x as thin as 0.57″ Weight 2.76lbs Speakers 2 x 2W tweeters, 2 x 3W woofers Colors Tidal Teal Expand

Everything about this laptop stands out

It's just so beautiful