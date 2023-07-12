Source: Lenovo Lenovo Slim Pro 7 $900 $1200 Save $300 The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 is a sleek creator laptop powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics. It also has a 14.5-inch 2.5K display with rounded corners. $900 at Best Buy

Lenovo's Slim Pro 7 is an all-new creator laptop that combines fast performance and a sleek form factor. As we noted in our review, it is fairly similar to last year's Slim 7 Pro X, but comes with upgraded hardware that makes it a lucrative deal even at its regular price point, but the latest Prime Day deal just makes it an even better buy. The Slim Pro 7 has a list price of $1,199.99, but is currently available for just $899.99 - a flat $300 discount.

Why is the Lenovo Slim Pro 7 a great buy?

The Lenovo Slim Pro 7 offers great performance in a sleek package. It is especially recommended for people looking for a decent creator laptop without breaking the bank. It comes with a sharp, smooth and vibrant IPS touchscreen display with a 2560x1600 resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 7 7735HS processor and rocks an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics card. The laptop comes with up to 16GB of LPDDR5 6400MHz dual-channel RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. It has a 73Wh battery and runs Windows 11 Home.

Connectivity options include 1x USB4 40Gbps, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, 1x HDMI, and 1x 3.5mm headphone socket. It also supports Wi-Fi 6E 2x2 and Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Additional hardware includes a 1080p IR webcam and 4x 2W speakers with Dolby Atmos. The device weighs 3.5 pounds and measures 12.81 x 8.92 x 0.61 inches.

Overall, the Slim Pro 7 is a great little device, and one that should be on your shortlist if you're looking to buy an affordable creator laptop this Prime Day. Of course, there are other laptop deals available right now as well as part of Prime Day 2023.