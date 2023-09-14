Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Great for creators $1799 $2149 Save $350 Lenovo's new Slim Pro 9i (2023) is a fantastic creator laptop. Its 13th-gen Intel Core chipset and discrete GPU deliver great power for work and entertainment, and even at 16 inches, it's light and sleek enough to carry around. The battery life could be better, though, and with prices hovering around $2,000, it's considerably expensive. Pros Great for creators Slim and light even at 16 inches Sharp and bright display Cons Expensive Glossy, reflective display panel Mediocre battery life $1799 at B&H

When it comes to premium laptops, Lenovo and Dell have consistently been at the forefront of innovation and design. The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i and the Dell XPS 15 are two prime examples of their prowess in the laptop market, and both got updates this year. We've spent plenty of time with them, and below, we've compared these high-end laptops side-by-side in terms of price, design, display, and hardware performance to help you decide which is most worthy of your money.

Price, availability, and specs

Let's start with the price tag. The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i starts at around $1,870 for the 14-inch model or $2,150 for the larger and more powerful 16-inch model. The Dell XPS 15 starts at a considerably lower price point of $1,299. Neither laptop is cheap, to be sure, but Dell's offering is clearly cheaper in its base configuration. However, that quickly changes once you start adding upgrades.

Both laptops are readily available through their respective official websites. While the Dell XPS 15 is also currently available at major online retailers and electronics stores such as Best Buy, availability for the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i has been iffy, likely due to the fact that it was only recently released.



Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Dell XPS 15 (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 CPU 14-inch: Intel Core i7-13705H; 16-inch: Intel Core i9-13905H Up to 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H GPU 14-inch: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (80W); 16-inch: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (100W) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Laptop 8GB GDDR6 Storage 512GB/1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 512GB, 1TB, 2TB, 4TB, or 8TB PCIe 4.x SSD Battery 75WHr 86Whr battery Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072x1920, 400 nits, 120Hz, touch14.5-inch mini-LED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072x1920, 1,200 nits, 165Hz, touch16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 400 nits, 165Hz, touch16-inch mini-LED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 1,200 nits, 165Hz, touch 15-inch 3.5K 3456x2160 resolution OLED touch, or FHD+ 1920x1200 resolution non-touch Camera 5MP webcam with IR 720P Windows Hello IR Webcam Speakers 14-inch: 2x 2W woofers, 2x 1W tweeters; 16-inch: 4x 2W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters Quad-speaker design with 2.5W x2 woofers and 1.5W x2 tweeters Color Storm Gray Platinum Silver exterior, Black interior Ports 14-inch: 1x Thunderbolt, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader; 16-inch: 1x Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader 2x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C, 1 x Full-size SD card reader, 1 x 3.5mm headphone/microphone combo jack, 1 x Wedge-shaped lock slot Network Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Intel Killer Wi-Fi 6 1675 (AX211) 2x2, Bluetooth 5.2 Wireless Card Dimension 14-inch: 12.87 x 8.8 x 0.69 inches (326.95 x 223.54 x 17.6mm); 16-inch: 14.27x9.64x0.71 inches (362.44x244.82x18.16mm) 13.57x9.06x0.71 inches Weight 14-inch: 3.7 pounds (1.68kg); 16-inch: 4.92 pounds (2.23kg) 4.21 pounds for FHD + model, 4.23 pounds for OLED model Price 14-inch: $1,870; 16-inch: $2,150 Starts at $1,299 Finish Aluminum Aluminum, carbon fiber

Design

In terms of design, these laptops look and feel like premium machines. Both sport a sturdy aluminum chassis with a minimalist and sleek profile. They're impressively thin and lightweight, making either one a great choice for users on the go. Even the 16-inch Lenovo Slim Pro 9i doesn't feel bulky or cumbersome. But at nearly five pounds due to its aluminum frame, it is a little heavy.

Audio quality is good on both, too. The Slim Pro 9i boasts a great-sounding six-speaker setup, while the XPS 15's stereo speakers feature two woofers and tweeters. Both laptops sound great and are more than suitable for streaming and listening to music.

The keyboards on the Dell XPS 15 and Lenovo Slim Pro 9i are also accurate and comfortable, with the 16-inch Slim Pro 9i featuring a number pad. Both offer very large and responsive touchpads as well. Along with its aluminum chassis, the XPS 15 features a carbon fiber composite palm rest, which feels nice to the touch.

For ports, the Dell XPS 15 gives you three USB-C connections (two of which are Thunderbolt 4), a 3.5mm audio jack, and an SD card reader. There's no USB Type-A port, however. On the Slim Pro 9i, you've got one Thunderbolt 4 port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and an HDMI connection on both the 14-inch and 16-inch models. The 14-inch Slim Pro 9i also gets you an extra USB-C connection and two USB-A ports, while the 16-inch has three USB-A ports.

Display

Both the Dell XPS 15 and Lenovo Slim Pro 9i offer excellent visuals, but Dell's display takes the top spot. The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i comes with either a 14.5-inch 3072x1920 or 16-inch 3200x2000 mini-LED display that boasts vibrant colors, deep blacks, and a refresh rate of up to 165Hz. Both displays support touch input, and Lenovo claims a peak brightness of 1,200 nits for HDR content, but we measured around 600–700 nits in SDR in our tests. The Slim Pro 9i's display is close to OLED quality; however, color accuracy could be better. In addition, the touchscreen is glossy and can be annoyingly reflective in bright conditions.

The displays have always been a highlight of Dell's XPS lineup, and the 2023 XPS 15 is no exception. The Standard non-touch display is 1920x1200, which is nothing that special, but the touch-capable OLED upgrade is nothing short of superb. It boasts a 3.5K resolution, and as an OLED panel, it's vibrant and color-accurate, making it great for creators. It's not quite as bright as the Slim Pro 9i, but we still got around 400 nits of brightness under normal use conditions in our time with it.

Sadly, the webcams on these laptops leave much to be desired, no doubt due to the super-slim bezels that offer little space for a decent camera setup. The XPS 15's webcam is still limited to 720p video, and while the Slim Pro 9i can record up to 1440p, we found the picture to be grainy and washed out.

Performance

The Dell XPS 15 (2023) and Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) have been updated with Intel's latest 13th-generation CPUs and Nvidia RTX graphics, which means they are highly capable of productivity and creative work.

The 14-inch Slim Pro 9i is equipped with a Core i7-13705H CPU and a GeForce RTX 4050, while the 16-inch packs the Core i9-13905H paired with a GeForce RTX 4070, making the larger laptop the more powerful of the two. Both also come with 32GB of RAM to support demanding software and juggle multiple apps. Storage options include a 512GB or 1TB SSD.

The Dell XPS 15 is no slouch, either. It can be equipped with up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i9-13900H, between 8GB and 64GB of RAM, and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU. It's capable even without Nvidia graphics, though, with the base model featuring Intel Arc graphics with 4GB of VRAM. The XPS gives you a wider range of configuration options (which explains its lower base price), including storage options ranging from 512GB to 8TB SSDs.

In our tests, the laptops performed admirably, as you'd expect. The 16-inch Slim Pro 9i leads the pack here, which is no huge upset given that it packs the beefiest hardware of the three:

Dell XPS 15 (Core i7-13700H, RTX 4070) Lenovo Slim Pro 9i 14 (Core i7-13705H, RTX 4050) Lenovo Slim Pro 9i 16 (Core i9-13905H, RTX 4050) Geekbench 6 (single/multi-core) 2,477 / 12,814 2,623 / 13,045 2,751 / 14,671 Cinebench R23 (single/multi-core) 1,801 / 13,679 1,859 / 13,255 1,959 / 17,273 PCMark 10 7,128 7,167 7,398 3DMark Time Spy (Normal/Extreme) 7,430 / 3,709 6,881 / 3,410 8,902 / 4,145

It's worth noting that the Dell XPS 15 we tested had the RTX 4070 GPU, so this seems like it wouldn't be a fair comparison with the RTX 4050-packing Slim Pro 9i. However, the Lenovo outperformed it, which surprised us a bit. This is due to the Slim Pro 9i RTX 4050 having 100W of Total Graphics Power (TGP) compared to the 40W TGP of the XPS 15's RTX 4070. Lenovo's offering really stands out for those who put a premium on graphical horsepower for things like design work or video editing.

Battery life

This is another area where the Dell XPS 15 comes out ahead, and not by a small margin. Battery life is a crucial factor for users who are frequently on the move, and if you choose a laptop for your primary workstation, this likely applies to you. The Dell XPS 15 came in at more than six hours (and even up to seven hours) under normal loads, which is nothing short of impressive given its hardware specifications.

In contrast, during our experience with the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i, we noticed that it averaged around four hours of battery life with the 16-inch model, and it managed to squeeze out about five hours with the 14-inch. That's not terrible for a laptop of this caliber, but if you're relying on it for a full day's work, you'll need a charger handy. Dell is the clear winner if battery longevity is a major concern.

Which is right for you?

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) and the Dell XPS 15 (2023) are excellent laptops that gave us a good impression during our time with them. They're both powerful machines and great choices for productivity and multimedia. In the end, however, there's a clear winner: the Dell XPS 15. Despite minimal design changes since 2020, it's the best 15-inch laptop on the market. For the price, we think you're getting more laptop with the XPS 15 than Lenovo's offering. Dell edges out Lenovo with a better display, more configuration options, much better battery life, and a more attractive price point (although neither of these are cheap, to be sure).

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i comes in at a close second, especially in its beefy 16-inch configuration. If you're in the market for a top-tier creator laptop, prioritize graphical muscle, and want a brighter display, you'll find plenty to love about the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i.