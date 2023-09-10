Lenovo Slim Pro 9i $1799 $2149 Save $350 The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is a powerful laptop for creative professionals, with 13th-generation Intel Core processors and Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPUs. Pros Great design Mini LED display options Touchscreen options Cons Lower graphics power Average battery life Poor webcam $1799 at B&H

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023) $1358 $1770 Save $412 The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is a sleek gaming laptop that's thinner than most. It has powerful 13th-gen Intel processors and Nvidia graphics. Pros Great performance Huge battery Solid graphics performance Cons Slower RAM No Ethernet port $1358 at Lenovo



Key Takeaways Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (202

and Legion Slim 7i (202

are similar in specifications, but have different designs and target audiences.

The Slim Pro 9i offers a Mini LED screen option and a more muted design, while the Slim 7i has a boxier design and is a gaming laptop.

The Legion Slim 7i has better GPU performance, more and faster ports, and longer battery life compared to the Slim Pro 9i, making it the better choice for most users.

Lenovo makes some of the best laptops out there, with a variety of options available for all kinds of use. If you’re looking for a productivity laptop with powerful hardware for creative work, it has a few options there, too. Lenovo’s 2023 lineup consists of two options that stick out — the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) and Legion Slim 7i (2023). Both these laptops come with somewhat similar specifications, but depending on your needs, one may be better for you than the other.

Since the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i and Legion Slim 7i are similar in many aspects, it can be a bit confusing to pick the right one for you. Should you pick the somewhat serious and professional Lenovo Slim Pro 9i or the fun and jazzy Legion Slim 7i? In this comparison, we'll take a closer look at both to help you decide the better option for you.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) vs Legion Slim 7i (2023): Price, specs & availability

The new generations of Lenovo Slim Pro 9i and Legion Slim 7i both launched in March 2023 as part of Lenovo’s annual refresh. The Slim Pro 9i, also known as the Yoga Pro 9i globally, went on sale in May 2023 with a starting price of $1,699.99 for the 14-inch version and $1,799.99 for the 16-inch version which is what we'll be focusing that. The Legion Slim 7i went on sale in April 2023 for $1,769.99 in a singular 16-inch version.

In terms of configurations, the Lenovo Slim Pro 9i and Legion Slim 7i share some similarities and some differences. The Slim Pro 9i gets CPU options that include the Intel Core i9-13905H and Core i7-13705H, with a Core i5-13505H option exclusive to the 14-inch version. Although, the i5 version doesn't seem to be available currently. In contrast, the Legion Slim 7i gets Intel Core i9-13900H and i7-13700H CPUs. The Slim Pro 9i technically has more CPU options, but that’s only a factor if you’re considering the smaller 14-inch version of the laptop.

In terms of the GPU options, the Slim Pro 9i gets RTX 4060, 4070, and 4080, with 80W TGP for the 14-inch version and 100W TGP for the 16-inch version. The Legion Slim 7i gets only the RTX 4060 and 4070, but the TGP is higher at up to 125W. Common RAM options include 16 or 32GB, but the Slim Pro 9i gets a 64GB option, too. Storage options are 512GB or 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe for both.



Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Pro/Home CPU 14-inch: Intel Core i7-13705H; 16-inch: Intel Core i9-13905H Intel Core i7-13700H; Intel Core i9-13900H GPU 14-inch: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (80W); 16-inch: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (100W) Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (125W) RAM 32GB LPDDR5x-6400 Up to 64GB LPDDR5X-6400 Storage 512GB/1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD 512GB/1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Battery 75WHr 99.99WHr Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072x1920, 400 nits, 120Hz, touch14.5-inch mini-LED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072x1920, 1,200 nits, 165Hz, touch16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 400 nits, 165Hz, touch16-inch mini-LED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 1,200 nits, 165Hz, touch 16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600, 500 nits, 240Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 2560x1600, 300 nits, 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 430 nits, 165Hz VRR, NVIDIA G-SYNC Camera 5MP webcam with IR 1080p webcam with e-shutter Speakers 14-inch: 2x 2W woofers, 2x 1W tweeters; 16-inch: 4x 2W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters 2 x 2W Harman Speaker Color Storm grey Storm Grey / Glacier White Ports 14-inch: 1x Thunderbolt, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader; 16-inch: 1x Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader 1x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader Network Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Wi-Fi 6E + Bluetooth 5.1 Dimension 14-inch: 12.87 x 8.8 x 0.69 inches (326.95 x 223.54 x 17.6mm); 16-inch: 14.27x9.64x0.71 inches (362.44x244.82x18.16mm) 14.08 x 10.21 x 0.69–0.78 inches (357.7 x 259.3 x 17.6 – 19.9mm) Weight 14-inch: 3.7 pounds (1.68kg); 16-inch: 4.92 pounds (2.23kg) 4.4.pounds (2kg) Price 14-inch: $1,870; 16-inch: $2,150 Starting at $1,770 Power 14-inch: 140W USB-C power adapter; 16-inch: 170W proprietary power adapter 230W proprietary power adapter Finish Aluminum Aluminum

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) vs Legion Slim 7i (2023): Design

While these two laptops are similar in terms of hardware, their designs are quite different. The Slim Pro 9i is a productivity laptop, while the Legion Slim 7i is a gaming laptop, and these facts are reflected in the designs these laptops have. The SlimPro 9i has a rounder and more muted design, while the Slim 7i gets a boxier design.

There are other design differences as well. The 16-inch Slim Pro 9i and Legion Slim 7i both get keyboards with numpads, but the Slim 7i gets bigger arrow keys, being a gaming laptop. The Slim Pro 9i has the squeezed up/down arrow keys you find on a lot of laptops these days. The 14-inch version of the Legion Slim 9i doesn’t get the numpad.

The Slim Pro 9i also has top-firing speakers surrounding the keyboard, while the Legion Slim 7i has them on the side, which could give the Slim Pro 9i an advantage in sound quality. The Legion Slim 7i has a lot of its ports towards the back of the laptop, unlike the Slim Pro 9i which has them on the side.

Speaking of which, the common ports on both laptops include one USB-C Thunderbolt 4, one HDMI 2.1, a full-sized SD Card reader, and a 3.5mm audio combo jack. The Slim 7i also gets one USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 port, three USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and an E-shutter button. On the other hand, the Slim Pro 9i gets two more USB A 3.2 Gen 1 ports on the 16-inch model. The 14-inch model also gets another USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port. The Legion Slim 7i has more and faster ports overall.

While both laptops are part of Lenovo’s Slim lineups, they’re not the lightest laptops around. Surprisingly, though, the Legion Slim 7i is lighter than the 16-inch Slim Pro 9i, starting at 2 kg/4.4 lbs, compared to the 9i’s 2.06 kg/4.53 lbs weight.

The 14-inch version of the Slim Pro 9i weighs less, of course, starting at 1.65 kg/3.63 lbs. Gaming laptops generally tend to be heavier, but the Slim Pro 9i gets dedicated GPUs as well, so it’s heavier than the average productivity laptop. The Slim 7i gets Lenovo’s 230W Slim adapter, while the 16-inch Slim Pro 9i gets a 170W adapter, and the 14-inch gets a 140W one.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) vs Legion Slim 7i (2023): Display

Coming to the displays, the 16-inch version of the Slim Pro 9i and the Legion Slim 7i have one similarity. The LCD option for the Slim Pro 9i and the top display option for the Legion Slim 7i seem to be identical — a 16-inch 3.2K resolution IPS LCD with a refresh rate of 165Hz and 100% DCI-P3 coverage. The Slim 7i’s display gets a slightly higher brightness of 430 nits as compared to the 400 nits on the LCD version of the Slim Pro 9i, as well as VRR and NVIDIA G-SYNC support.

However, the Slim Pro 9i also has a Mini LED screen option with a 3.2K resolution, 165Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits brightness, and 100% DCI-P3, Adobe RGB, and sRGB coverage. This is also the only model that's currently available for the Slim Pro 9i, so in reality, it has an advantage by default.

The Legion Slim 7i also gets two more display options for the lower-end variants. Both are 2560x1600 resolution IPS LCDs with VRR and G-SYNC support and 100% sRGB coverage. One has a refresh rate of 240Hz and a brightness of up to 500 nits, while the other is a 165Hz 300 nits panel.

It’s good to have options, but the base version of the Legion Slim 7i is only $30 cheaper than that of the Slim Pro 9i, so from a display perspective, it seems like you’re missing out on a lot. The difference is more pronounced in the higher-end because of that Mini-LED display.

In our Lenovo Slim Pro 9i review, we found the display falling a bit short of the color accuracy claims, but it excelled in brightness and has a very good display overall. The Slim Pro 9i also gets an optional touchscreen for both its screen configurations, which the Legion Slim 7i misses out on. Overall, the Slim Pro 9i has an edge with its display options.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) vs Legion Slim 7i (2023): Performance and battery life

There are a few key differences with regard to the performance of these two laptops. First off, the CPU options for the Slim Pro 9i are the i7-13705H and i9-13905H, as opposed to the i7-13700H and i9-13900H on the Legion Slim 7i. These are practically identical CPUs, but the 05H versions, known as Type 4, are smaller in size because they trade off some of the memory and Thunderbolt I/O.

That doesn’t make a lot of difference in the case of these two laptops, however. The Type 4 CPUs support only the faster 6400MHz LPDDR5/X RAM and have more limited Thunderbolt 4 support. The Slim Pro 9i gets the faster RAM as a result, while the Slim 7i gets slower 5600MHz RAM. On the Thunderbolt 4 front, both laptops get one TB4 port, so there’s no difference.

The other difference in performance will come from the fact that the Legion is a gaming laptop and has a higher 125W TGP for its GPUs, as compared to the 80W and 100W options on the Slim Pro 9i. Because of the better GPU wattage, the gaming and creative workload performance on the Legion 7i will be better despite the marginally slower RAM, making it one of the best creator laptops at the price. CPU performance is likely to be similar, except in a few workloads, which may give the Legion 9i an edge because of its faster RAM.

In terms of battery life, the Legion Slim 7i has an edge. It has a bigger battery capacity of 99.99Whr, which is the biggest battery you can fit into a laptop. In comparison, the Slim Pro 9i has a battery capacity of 75Whr. With similar hardware under the hood, the Legion will likely have better battery life. The difference will be even wider if you opt for a lower-resolution display on the Legion Slim 7i. However, the higher GPU power may offset that a bit.

Both laptops get Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.1. The Slim 7i gets a two-speaker Harman setup, while the Pro 9i gets a superior six-back-to-back speaker setup with smart AMP and Dolby Atmos support. On paper, the Slim Pro 9i gets a 5MP webcam compared to the 1080p and 720p options on the Slim 7i, but it was rather poor in our testing, so that cannot be counted as an advantage for the Pro 9i. The Legion also gets an e-shutter for the camera.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i (2023) vs Legion Slim 7i (2023): Which is right for you?

The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023) is the better pick of the two. It’s loaded with great hardware and offers better portability despite being a gaming laptop. You get a better battery life, and the GPUs are configured with higher TGP, which means better performance as well. The Slim 7i misses out on Mini LED screens, but you get a high-resolution IPS LCD option.

Lenovo Legion Slim 7i (2023) Better productivity laptop $1358 $1770 Save $412 The Lenovo Legion Slim 7i is an excellent laptop with great hardware, with ample performance for most creative workloads, and gaming. You get a lot of ports, solid build quality, and is a better value for money. $2100 at Best Buy $1358 at Lenovo $2699 at Newegg

The Lenovo Slim Pro 9i is a good alternative for those who want a muted design or a Mini LED screen. It has solid hardware and good performance, and the screen options are better even in the base configuration, with options for touchscreen across the board. The design is also pretty good and will blend in well.