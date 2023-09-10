Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Lenovo's Slim 9i is a powerful laptop with a 13th-generation Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs, lots of LPDDR5 RAM, and a bunch of display options. If you're looking for a perfect laptop to get work done with and game on, the Slim 9i is definitely worth a look. Pros Powerful hardware Good for gaming, productivity, and media Sleek design Cons Not the best battery life $1600 at Newegg (14-inch)

Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) The Lenovo Yoga 9i packs in an exciting hinged design, an OLED display, up to a 13th-generation Intel Core i7 chip, and LPDDR5 memory, too. This sleek, stylish laptop is great for light productivity and media-obsessives ready for an excellent mobile display. If you need a stylish laptop, that's the Yoga 9i. Pros Stylish, versatile design OLED display Good for productivity Cons Integrated graphics On the heavier side for the hardware $1400 at Lenovo



When you're looking for a laptop, you'll want one of the best laptops, and if you're a creator, you'll want one of the best creator laptops. Lenovo makes some excellent machines worth considering, like the Slim Pro 9i and the Yoga 9i. But even then, which should you opt for, and how do you decide? Luckily, we're here to help, bringing you the ultimate comparison between Lenovo's Slim Pro 9i and Yoga 9i laptops.

Price, availability, and specs

You can find Lenovo's Slim Pro 9i at your favorite retailer of choice, and the base model starts off at $1,600, scaling up in price depending on your chosen configuration. You can choose between an Intel Core i7-13705H on the 14-inch model and an Intel Core i9-13905H on the 16-inch version, between an Nvidia RTX 4050 and RTX 4060 (on the 16-inch model); enjoy 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM; and get your choice of 512GB of 1TB SSD.

When it comes to Lenovo's Yoga 9i, you can find this machine at all kinds of retailers, too, while the base configuration starts off at $1,400 and scales up depending on the model. You get a 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P CPU, 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM, integrated graphics, either 512GB or 1TB of storage, and a 14-inch OLED display that can have up to a 90Hz refresh rate or up to a 4K resolution. There are fewer choices here in terms of build than with the Slim Pro 9i, although prices are lower, while the Yoga 9i isn't built for gaming or especially hardware-intensive tasks.



Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Lenovo Yoga 9i (2023) Operating System Windows 11 Home Windows 11 Home CPU 14-inch: Intel Core i7-13705H; 16-inch: Intel Core i9-13905H 13th-generation Intel Core i7-1360P GPU 14-inch: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 (80W); 16-inch: Up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 (100W) Intel Iris Xe graphics (integrated) Storage 512GB/1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD Up to 1TB SSD Battery 75WHr 75Wh Display (Size, Resolution) 14.5-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072x1920, 400 nits, 120Hz, touch14.5-inch mini-LED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3072x1920, 1,200 nits, 165Hz, touch16-inch IPS, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 400 nits, 165Hz, touch16-inch mini-LED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 3200x2000, 1,200 nits, 165Hz, touch 14-inch, 16:10, up to 4K OLED (3840 x 2400) Camera 5MP webcam with IR Full HD 1080p + IR camera Speakers 14-inch: 2x 2W woofers, 2x 1W tweeters; 16-inch: 4x 2W woofers, 2x 2W tweeters 2 x 3W woofers (on the side), 2 x 2W tweeters (on hinge) Color Storm grey Storm Grey, Oatmeal Ports 14-inch: 1x Thunderbolt, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader; 16-inch: 1x Thunderbolt 4, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x HDMI, 3.5mm headphone jack, SD card reader 2 x Thunderbolt 4, 1x USB Type-C, 1 x USB Type-A, 3.5mm headphone jack Dimension 14-inch: 12.87 x 8.8 x 0.69 inches (326.95 x 223.54 x 17.6mm); 16-inch: 14.27x9.64x0.71 inches (362.44x244.82x18.16mm) 12.52 x 9.06 x 0.6 inches (318 x 230 x 15.25 mm) Weight 14-inch: 3.7 pounds (1.68kg); 16-inch: 4.92 pounds (2.23kg) Starting at 3.09 pounds (1.4 kg) Price 14-inch: $1,870; 16-inch: $2,150 Starting at $1,399 Finish Aluminum Aluminum

Design

Lenovo's Slim Pro 9i is a sleek, relatively thin clamshell laptop, but it's pretty traditional in terms of its design. While it does have a premium look and feel, there isn't much in the way of innovation or excitement design-wise. As far as weight goes, considering its fairly meaty internals, this laptop is on the heavier side of things: the 14-inch model comes in at 3.7 pounds, while the 16-inch model comes in at 4.92 pounds. Sure, you can still bring your Slim Pro 9i with you wherever you go, but you'll definitely notice the heft of this machine if you're carrying it around with you.

In terms of Lenovo's Yoga 9i, the design on this is much less traditional. With a 360-degree hinge, you can flip your touch display backward to use your Yoga like a tablet with either your hands or a digital pen, which is why Lenovo brands the Yoga 9i as a 2-in-1 laptop. In general, not only does the Yoga feel premium with a solid construction but its versatile hinged design is both stylish and functional. However, while this laptop is lighter than the 14-inch Slim Pro 9i, and much lighter than the 16-inch Slim Pro, it's still decently heavy, weighing in at 3.7 pounds.

Ports-wise, the Yoga 9i brings two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB-C port, one USB-A port, and a 3.5mm jack to the table, which is serviceable but nothing particularly exceptional, while the Slim Pro 9i has both a Thunderbolt port and an HDMI port, extra USB ports, and an SD card reader on top of everything that the Yoga 9i provides. It's not a night and day difference, but you get some extra flexibility with I/O on the Slim Pro 9i.

In general, neither of these laptops are badly designed by any means, but the most exciting design between the two is definitely the Yoga 9i. However, neither laptop is particularly light, especially so with the Slim Pro, and I/O is a bit more limited on the Yoga. Although, it's important to remember that the Slim Pro 9i packs in more powerful hardware than Yoga 9i, so a heavier build and more traditional design is mostly to be expected.

Display

With Lenovo's Slim Pro 9i, you get a lot of choices for your display. You can opt for either a 14.5-inch or 16-inch 16:10 mini-LED panel with a 165Hz refresh rate. The 14-inch displays support a 3072x1920 resolution, while the 16-inch displays support a 3200x2000 resolution. As you might expect, the Mini-LED displays are a lot brighter than the ones on the Yoga 9i, coming in at 1200 nits.

You've got a lot fewer choices when it comes to the Yoga 9i, but that doesn't mean you won't get a capable display. The Yoga comes with a 14-inch OLED panel that supports up to 400 nits of brightness, while you can choose between 2.8K 90Hz and 4K 60Hz options. Compared to the Slim Pro 9i, the Yoga 9i is likely to have deeper blacks thanks to OLED tech, but it won't get as bright as the Slim Pro's Mini-LED displays. You also can opt for a much snappier display on the Slim Pro compared to a maximum of 90Hz on the Yoga.

For webcams, the Slim Pro 9i offers up a 5MP camera with IR, while the Yoga 9i has a 1080p camera with IR. If all you want to do is join the occasional Zoom call with your webcam turned on, both of these laptops are able to do that, no problem. However, the Slim Pro's camera is going to look better than the Yoga's camera, so if you plan on sitting in meetings all the time, you may prefer the better quality of the Slim Pro.

Since the Yoga 9i isn't a gaming machine, a 90Hz refresh rate may not be the biggest deal for browsing the web, so you're mostly choosing between the impressive brightness of the Slim Pro's Mini-LED tech and the rich blacks of the Yoga's OLED tech. Although, if you're looking for a larger 16-inch display, you only get that option with the Slim Pro, and for gamers, the higher refresh rate of the Slim Pro is an easy choice. In general, the Slim Pro 9i has more options that can suit more people, but the OLED display of the Yoga is still a compelling proposition.

Performance

Performance between the Slim Pro 9i and Yoga 9i is an area where there is a substantial difference between these two machines. In terms of CPU, you get an i7-1360P on the Yoga, while you can get up to an i9-13905H on the Slim Pro, which comes with two more cores and higher overall clocks. With the Yoga, you're getting 16GB of RAM, while you get 32GB of RAM, (clocked higher) with the Slim Pro. The Yoga also is stuck with integrated graphics, while the Slim Pro comes with an Nvidia RTX 4050 (or RTX 4060 in the 16-inch model). In short, the Slim Pro is the more powerful machine.

However, this isn't to say that the Yoga offers up bad performance. In our review of the Yoga 9i, we found performance was solid, and browsing the web or photo-editing was quite snappy. You are, of course, limited in what you can do with integrated graphics and 16GB of RAM, but if you don't want to use your laptop for anything that requires tons of hardware power, you likely won't need the extra CPU cores, the additional RAM, or in the included GPU of the Slim Pro 9i. Although, more powerful hardware definitely makes for a more versatile machine.

While the Slim Pro 9i is the more powerful laptop, it's also heavier, more expensive, and less exciting in terms of design. If you need or want power, certainly go with the Slim Pro; however, if you don't plan on doing a bunch of video editing or gaming, for example, the Yoga 9i makes a lot more sense. In general, the choice here comes down to what you need out of your laptop.

Battery life

Unfortunately, battery life isn't a strength of either the Slim Pro 9i or the Yoga 9i.

In our review of the Slim Pro, we got (on average) between 3 hours 51 minutes and 4 hours and 42 minutes of battery life out of the more powerful 16-inch model, while we managed to get between 4 hours and 51 minutes and 5 hours and 20 minutes out of the less power-hungry 14-inch model. For a laptop with the specs of the Slim Pro, these battery life numbers are about what you'd expect, but they aren't especially impressive nonetheless. If you do need a laptop with all-day battery life, the Slim Pro 9i definitely isn't going to be capable of that.

When we reviewed the Yoga 9i, we got an average of just short of six hours of battery life. At worst, we got 3 hours and 12 minutes of battery life, while at best we saw 6 hours and 31 minutes of battery life. Considering how much less power the Yoga 9i needs as compared to the Slim Pro 9i, you can expect better battery life on the Yoga, but the difference isn't likely to be worlds apart unless you're doing some intensive gaming on a 16-inch Slim Pro. Even still, the Yoga 9i is not particularly close to all-day battery life, so you will need to bring a charger with you.

The best battery life award between these two machines goes to the Yoga, but neither is all that impressive nor will last a full day without a charge. Plus, considering the hardware in the Slim Pro 9i, all-day battery life isn't really possible when you're leveraging its power.

Which is right for you?

As always, which laptop you pick is going to come down to your needs and preferences. This is especially true when choosing between the Yoga 9i and the Slim Pro 9i. One laptop is a lot more powerful and customizable, while one is lighter, less, expensive, more stylish, and has better battery life. However, if you can afford it, overall we'd recommend the Slim Pro 9i over the Yoga considering how much more you can do with the Slim Pro thanks to its hardware.

With the Slim Pro 9i, you're getting a capable modern Intel CPU, more than enough RAM for just about any task, a responsive display with a gorgeous Mini-LED option, and the flexibility of being able to choose your preferred size as well as how much power you really need. However, if you don't need that power, the Yoga 9i is not just an excellent choice but likely the better machine with its better battery life and portability alongside its beautiful OLED display.

Lenovo Slim Pro 9i Winner Lenovo's Slim 9i is a powerful laptop with a 13th-generation Intel CPU, NVIDIA RTX 40 Series GPUs, lots of LPDDR5 RAM, and a bunch of display options. If you're looking for a perfect laptop to get work done with and game on, the Slim 9i is definitely worth a look. $1900 at Lenovo (14-inch) $1870 at Best Buy (14-inch) $1600 at Newegg (14-inch)

If you don't mind a heavier laptop and don't need the greatest battery life, this powerful machine offers up a compelling Intel CPU, lots of RAM, meaty RTX 40 Series GPUs, and a responsive Mini-LED display that can get extremely bright. Whether you need to do some video editing, want to play AAA games at high framerates, or just want a great experience browsing the web and watching movies, the Slim Pro 9i can handle it all with ease.