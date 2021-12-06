Grab a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 for only $40 ($30 off), and get a free light bulb

Lenovo released a new Smart Clock earlier this year, and just like the original model, it’s a small touchscreen clock with the full power of Google Assistant. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 wasn’t a great deal at its original price point of $70, but now you can pick one up for just $39.88, and Lenovo is even throwing in a free color smart bulb. You might even be able to snag one for $24.88.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 is a small Google Assistant smart speaker, with a 4-inch LCD touchscreen that can display the time, weather, alarms, and music controls. It can do all the things you would expect from a smart speaker with Google Assistant, including stream music, play podcasts, tell you the weather, set reminders, manage your calendar, and much more. You can also Cast audio to it from apps on your phone or tablet, or you can set it up as a Bluetooth speaker through the Google Home app. Check out our full Lenovo Smart Clock 2 review for more information.

Lenovo Smart Clock 2 Walmart is selling the Smart Clock 2 with a free light bulb for $39.88, or possibly $24.88 for you. Buy at Walmart

Even though the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 has a display, it doesn’t have the same functionality as the Google Nest Hub or other Assistant smart displays. You can’t watch YouTube on its 4-inch screen (not that you would probably want to, but still), nor can you check video feeds from most security cameras. Also, this isn’t the Smart Clock bundle with the charging dock, which usually costs more money and adds a wireless charging pad to the clock.

Walmart is selling the Smart Clock 2 for $39.88 with a Lenovo-branded color smart bulb, but some people are also seeing the price listed as $24.88, possibly depending on location. The clock is available to order for online shipping, or if you have a Walmart store close to you, there might be an option for free local pickup.