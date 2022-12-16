Lenovo Smart Clock 2nd Gen Lenovo Smart Clock 2 $20 $70 Save $50 This has a touchscreen, multiple clock styles, and Google Assistant. It's on sale for $20, a savings of $50 from the original price. $20 at Best Buy

If you've been looking to get yourself a smart display, the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 might be a perfect companion for your bedside, kitchen counter, or side table in your living room. The unit is now on sale, knocking $50 off of its retail price, bringing it down to a fantastic price of just $20. But get it while you can, this price won't last.

The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 offers a simple design that can look at home in any environment. While the exterior is made from plastic, a majority of the device's exterior is covered in fabric, giving it a nice contrast to its glossy 4-inch IPS LCD display. If you're not a fan of the Heather Grey color, you can always opt for the two other color options, Abyss Blue and Shadow Black. When it comes to controls, you get two physical buttons on the top to control the volume, along with a tap feature that can be used to silence the alarm.

There is also a mute toggle on the rear next to the power port that allows you to mute the microphone. In addition to physical controls, you'll also have access to voice commands using the built-in Google Assistant. When it comes to port, there is a barrel connector for the power and also pogo pins on the bottom for expansion. You can purchase different accessories for the unit, one of which being a wireless charging pad.

When it comes to software, you're looking at Android 10 out of the box, but things are extremely simplified when it comes to the UI and interactions. When you head into the interface, you get a choice of different clock faces and wallpapers. You can even set up wallpapers using your Google Photos. For the most part, with the Smart Clock 2, you get a nice-looking clock with some customization options and a speaker that can handle Google Assistant commands.

In our review, we noted that despite the smart clock having a display, it wasn't of much use because it couldn't accept a cast from a compatible smartphone or tablet. The device also doesn't support calls, which can be found as a basic function of most of Google's smart speakers. The good news is that you can stream music from the device and also cast music from your favorite apps to the smart clock. You can also use it to monitor your smart home devices.

Overall, it's a fairly simple unit, but if you're looking for something more modern than a standard clock, this might be the perfect option for you. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 typically costs $70, but for a limited time, you can purchase the unit for 71 percent off, bringing it down to an incredible $20.