Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with wireless charging dock launches in India

Lenovo makes some pretty good smart clocks that combine the functionality of a smart speaker and smart display in an affordable package. In September last year, the company unveiled an updated model called the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 and it’s now finally making its way to India.

Lenovo today officially launched the Smart Clock 2 in India. Although the global model comes in two colors (blue and grey), Lenovo is only bringing the Heather Grey color to India. The clock is priced at ₹7,000 (~$94) and comes with a wireless charging dock, which not only powers the clock itself but also lets you charge your smartphone, wireless earbuds, or smartwatch. The Lenovo Smart Clock 2 goes on sale today from Flipkart, Lenovo.com and Reliance Digital stores. It will also be available from offline Lenovo’s offline retail channels later on.

Speaking of the device, the Smart Clock 2 offers a 4.0-inch LCD touch screen display and a 1.5-inch 3W speaker wrapped in a fabric-covered body. It has two physical buttons on top for controlling the volume and a microphone mute switch on the back. There’s also a sensor at the top that allows you to snooze alarms by hitting the top of the device. The main screen displays the clockface which can be customized with different styles to show weather info and even Google Photos albums. The device is powered by a MediaTek MT8167S processor, paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB flash storage.

The Smart Clock 2 is essentially a Google Assitant smart speaker, so you’ll be able to do all the standard smart speaker stuff like setting alarms and reminders, asking questions, checking the weather and news updates, streaming music, controlling your other smart home devices and much more.

The device can be used both wired (through the barrel connector) and wirelessly (using the Wireless Charing Dock). To learn more about the device, be sure to check out our full review of the Lenovo Smart Clock 2.