Lenovo is making a new smart clock with a wireless charging dock

The original Lenovo Smart Clock was a really neat device when it launched a few years back. Thanks to frequent discounts, it alongside its cheaper, smaller, and more simplistic sibling, the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential, found their way into the homes of many. Now, it seems that Lenovo is working on a new model that can optionally wirelessly charge your phone.

Per FCC filings (spotted by Droid-Life), the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 seems to be the follow-up to the original Smart Clock. Additional FCC filings note a secondary attachment for the Smart Clock 2 that can wirelessly charge other devices. The attachment was tested at a 5W output with numerous iPhones. That’s a slow charging speed, but seeing as it’s meant to charge your device overnight, there should be enough time for it to charge most products while you sleep.

The original Smart Clock is over two years old at this point, but there’s really not much that can be added without raising the price of the device. The original Lenovo Smart Clock wasn’t the best smart clock on the market, but it was cheaper than full-fledged smart displays like the Google Nest Hub while still offering Google Assistant integration and features that made it a good bedside alarm clock. For example, rather than needing to say “Hey Google” before telling it to stop, you only had to say “stop” out loud and it would snooze your alarm for you.

There may be more surprises to come when this device launches besides the wireless charging add-on. Hopefully, Lenovo prices this product as low as if not lower than the first-gen model, because the low price is what really sold many on the original product.