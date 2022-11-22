If your mornings still start with slapping an old-fashioned alarm clock to stop its constant ringing or beeping, you should probably know that you can wake up to something much more soothing with a new smart alarm clock. For instance, you can get the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential for your bedside and wake up to your favorite songs daily. If that sounds interesting, you should pick one up immediately, as it's down to just $20 during Best Buy's Black Friday sale.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential Lenovo Smart Clock Essential $19.99 $49.99 Save $30 Grab the Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Clock Essential at Best Buy for just $20 by following the link below. $19.99 at Best Buy

The Google Assistant-powered Lenovo Smart Clock Essential features a 4-inch display that lets you check the time, date, weather, and temperature at a glance. In addition, it features a built-in 3W speaker that you can use to play your favorite tunes or wake up to a playlist of your choice.

Like all other Google Assistant-powered smart speakers, you can also use the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential to control connected smart home devices around your house and find answers to pressing questions to settle any debate. Furthermore, the smart alarm clock has a built-in night light to help you easily get to the washroom or kitchen when you wake up in the dead of night.

If you would much rather buy a full-blown Google Assistant smart speaker or Nest Hub for your bedside, check out our roundup of the best Black Friday deals on smart home devices. It also includes a few deals on Alexa-enabled smart speakers and displays, which would better fit your household if you already use devices featuring Amazon's digital assistant. However, we recommend the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential if you want an alarm clock replacement, as other smart speakers and displays are a bit overkill.