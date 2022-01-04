Lenovo’s latest Smart Clock has Alexa instead of Google Assistant

Lenovo has released several Smart Clocks over the past few years, which have been popular options for a cheap smart speaker with Google Assistant. The latest Lenovo Smart Clock 2 only arrived a few months ago, but now Lenovo has another version in the works — this time, without Google Assistant.

Lenovo is announcing a few new products during CES 2022, including the ‘Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa Built-in’ — yes, that is the actual product name. It has a similar design as the latest Smart Clock 2, but with the standard LED clock display of the Lenovo Smart Clock Essential (in the place of a touchscreen), and with Alexa instead of Google Assistant. It’s available in two colors, ‘Misty Blue’ and ‘Clay Red,’ both with a soft touch fabric covering. Just like the Smart Clock 2, there’s no camera, and there’s a mute switch on the back.

Lenovo wrote in its announcement, “With its big and bold LED display, check out the time and weather forecast from across the room, or just ask Alexa. Created to be the ideal nightstand companion, simply tap to dismiss an alarm or snooze and sleep better with its screen’s auto–dim capability.”

Lenovo is also producing a few accessories for the Smart Clock with Alexa. There’s a ‘Ambient Light Dock,’ which can display solid colors, rainbow effects, or “rhythmic motion lighting with colors fading in and out.” You’ll be able to change the settings through the clock itself, or through the Alexa application on your phone or tablet. I’m not sure how many people will be interested in this instead of a dedicated color smart bulb or other lighting solution, but hey, it’s there if you want it. Lenovo also says the Alexa clock will work with the wireless charger attachment created for the Smart Clock 2.

The Alexa clock will be available later this month at a retail price of $59.99. That’s $10 more than the original price of the Smart Clock 2, but given how quickly the sales started on that model, I expect the Alexa clock will drop to $30 or $40 within a matter of weeks. The Ambient Light Dock will go on sale sometime in the first quarter of 2021 for $29.99.