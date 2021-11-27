Lenovo Smart Clock now on sale for $35, the lowest price yet

The Lenovo Smart Clock arrived in 2019 as the first smart clock with Google Assistant. It’s somewhere between a smart speaker and a smart display in functionality, with a customizable clock face and some touchscreen/video features. The Smart Clock has dropped to $35 several times already, but if you’ve missed out on those discounts (or you need more holiday gifts), it’s on sale again for $35 at Best Buy as an early Cyber Monday deal.

This clock is essentially a Google Assistant smart speaker with the addition of a 4-inch LCD touchscreen. It can answer questions, control smart home devices, stream music, tell you the weather, and everything else Assistant is capable of on smart speakers. The display is mainly used for the clock face (which has a few designs to choose from), but it can also stream video from some security cameras. However, even though it has a screen, you can’t watch videos like you can’t on the Nest Hub and other full-featured Assistant smart displays.

At the current sale price of $35, the Lenovo Smart Clock is $10 more than the Nest Mini. That’s not bad, especially considering the clock can act as a USB charger for other devices. Lenovo also released the Smart Clock 2, but that model isn’t too different from this original clock and it costs more. If you’re interested in our full thoughts, check out the full Lenovo Smart Clock 2 review.

