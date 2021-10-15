Lenovo Smart Clock returns to all-time low price of $35

The Lenovo Smart Clock arrived in 2019 as the first smart clock with Google Assistant. It’s somewhere between a smart speaker and a smart display in functionality, with a customizable clock face and some touchscreen/video features. It dropped to $35 a week ago, but if you missed out on that sale, it’s back at Best Buy.

If you’re not familiar with it, the Lenovo Smart Clock is essentially a Google Assistant smart speaker with the addition of a 4-inch LCD touchscreen. It can answer questions, control smart home devices, stream music, tell you the weather, and everything else Assistant is capable of on smart speakers. The display is mainly used for the clock face (which has a few designs to choose from), but it can also stream video from some security cameras. However, even though it has a screen, you can’t watch videos like you can’t on the Nest Hub and other full-featured Assistant smart displays.

Lenovo just released the Lenovo Smart Clock 2, which is probably why this original model is going on sale again. At the current sale price of $35, the Lenovo Smart Clock is $10 more than the Nest Mini, and half the price of the new Lenovo Smart Clock 2 (without the dock attachment). That’s not bad, especially considering this original Smart Clock can act as a USB charger for other devices.

If you’re looking for a full-featured smart display, Amazon just put the Echo Show 8 on sale for $30 off. You can also get a Nest Hub for $80, $20 off the usual price, thanks to the current sale at Staples. Compared to the Lenovo Smart Clock, those devices can stream from services like Netflix and Hulu, and they have wider compatibility with home security cameras. The Google Nest Hub also functions as a video Cast target, so if your apps have a Cast button, you can probably stream them to a Nest Hub.