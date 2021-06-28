Lenovo unveils Smart Clock with wireless charging and Yoga tablet with HDMI input

Today, Lenovo is introducing the Smart Clock 2, along with a range of new Android tablets. Among them is a new Yoga Tab 13 with HDMI in, a Tab P11 Plus with an attachable keyboard, and more.

Probably the most exciting is the Yoga Tab 13, something that we spotted back in May. With the HDMI in port, you can use it as a second display. Lenovo uses the example of using it as a second monitor for your PC, but it can also be a way to play games on the go with something like a Nintendo Switch.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 comes with a bunch of premium features, such as a 2,160×1,350 resolution on the 13-inch screen and a Snapdragon 870 chipset. Along with that, you’ll get 8GB LPDDR5 RAM, and either 128GB or 256GB of storage.

Audio quality is another thing that Lenovo is touting with this large tablet. It has four JBL speakers, two of which are built into a soundbar on the device. All of that is powered by a 10,000mAh battery.

The back of the device is covered in Alcantara. something that Microsoft Surface fans are sure to enjoy. The Lenovo Yoga Tab 13 is coming in July, starting at $679.99.

The Lenovo Yoga Tab 11 is a bit more casual. It comes with a MediaTek G90T, and the 11-inch screen comes in at 2,000×1,200.

You’ll also notice that there’s a redesigned kickstand, something also found on the Lenovo Yoga Tab 13. These tablets are meant for a variety of use cases. You might use that to prop it up, to stand it up, or even to hand it on the wall.

The Yoga Tab 11 also comes with four JBL speakers, and there are two configurations: 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, and 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It’s coming in August, starting at $319.99.

You might remember a product called the Chromebook Duet. It was a super inexpensive Lenovo tablet that ran Chrome OS, and it has an attachable kickstand and attachable keyboard. The Tab P11 Product is a nearly identical product, but it runs Android.

It’s powered by a MediaTek Helio G90T processor, but unlike the Yoga Tab 11, there’s no cellular variant. Other than that, the specs are somewhat similar to the Yoga Tab 11, including the 11-inch 2,000×1,200 display, and there are similar memory configurations. It even has the same 7,500mAh battery.

The Lenovo P11 Plus is coming in August, starting at $259.99.

There are actually two more Android tablets that Lenovo is announcing, the Tab M7 and the Tab M8. These are pretty straightforward. The Tab M7 is entry-level, including a MediaTek MT8166, or an MT8766 in the LTE model. It’s got 2GB RAM and 32GB storage, along with a 1,024×600 display. The Tab M8 has a MediaTek Helio P22T, 2GB or 3GB RAM, 32GB storage, and a 1,280×800 display.

The Tab M7 is coming in July, starting at $109.99, while the Tab M8 is coming some time later this year, but it won’t be in the U.S.

Lenovo is also introducing the Smart Clock 2. You might remember the original one, which was a super-inexpensive, 4-inch, Google Assistant-enabled smart display. It somehow wasn’t cheap enough for Lenovo, which came out with the Smart Clock Essential for even less.

The Smart Clock 2 comes with an optional wireless charging pad, so you can charge your phone while you sleep. It’s also got a new design, and it comes in three colors: Shadow Black, Heather Grey, and Abyss Blue.

The Smart Clock 2 with the wireless charging dock will start at $89.99, and it’s coming in September.