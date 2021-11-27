Show off your favorite pictures with the Lenovo Smart Frame for just $200

The Lenovo Smart Frame is a convenient and easy way to display your favorite memories in your home. Featuring a large 21.5-inch display and a modern design, it can easily fit anywhere in your house, and it displays the pictures you choose from your cloud collection. It usually costs $400, but thanks to an early Cyber Monday deal at Best Buy, you can grab the Lenovo Smart Frame for just under $200 today.

Lenovo Smart Frame Display your favorite memories from your Google Photos account with this large smart frame, which easily fits in any room in the house. $200 at Best Buy

Digital frames are great ways to display your favorite memories, but the Lenovo Smart Frame makes it easier than ever. You can connect your Google account and simply choose the pictures you want to display in the frame from your cloud storage. You choose the pictures you want using the companion smartphone app, so it’s all fairly seamless. And if you don’t have pictures of your own you want to share, you can choose from a selection of famous paintings to display on the frame.

Once you’ve chosen pictures to display, you can simply switch between them by waving in front of the frame, thanks to built-in gesture control. You can easily mount the Lenovo Smart Frame horizontally or vertically depending on the pictures you want to display, and it’s also possible to mount it either on a wall or on a stand, so you can fit it into any part of your home. To help with that, the frame has a clean minimalistic look.

The display itself is a 21.5-inch IPS display with wide viewing angles, so your pictures will look great from all sides and they’ll be easily visible at a distance. It has Full HD resolution, so everything will look sharp, too.

While Black Friday is officially behind us, Cyber Monday is up next, and many great deals like this Lenovo Smart Frame are still available. Check out our Black Friday deals hub to find all sorts of discounted products you can take advantage of right now.