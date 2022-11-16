Following the success of its Tab P12 Pro, Lenovo seems to be gearing up to launch a new flagship Android tablet. While the company is yet to make an official announcement, a new tablet dubbed "Lenovo Tab Extreme" has made an early appearance on the Google Play Console.

The Play Console listing for the Lenovo Tab Extreme (model number TB570FU) includes an image showcasing the tablet and reveals a few specifications. The image confirms that it will feature a large display with symmetrical bezels, a selfie shooter hidden within the top bezel, the volume rocker on the top edge, and a power button on the left edge. Sadly, the listing doesn't include images showcasing the tablet's back panel, so we don't have any details about its design and rear-facing camera setup.

According to the Play Console listing, the Lenovo Tab Extreme will feature a 3000x1876 resolution display and a MediaTek MT8798Z SoC (AKA the MediaTek Dimensity 9000) with an Arm Cortex-X2 core clocked at 3050MHz, three Arm Cortex-A710 cores clocked at 2850MHz, four Arm Cortex-A510 cores clocked at 1800MHz, and an Arm Mali G710 GPU.

The listing further adds that the Lenovo Tab Extreme will feature 8GB of RAM and run Android 13 out of the box. If that's the case, it could be the first Android tablet to launch with Android 13 if it lands before Google's upcoming Pixel Tablet. Unfortunately, we don't have any information from Lenovo regarding its launch, so we can't say for sure if it'll arrive before the Pixel Tablet. But since it has already made it to the Google Play Console, it's safe to assume that Lenovo could announce it in the coming weeks.

What do you think of the Lenovo Tab Extreme based on the specifications mentioned above? Would you purchase a Dimensity 9000-powered Android tablet over one featuring a flagship Snapdragon SoC? Let us know in the comments section below.