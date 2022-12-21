Along with a lineup of refreshed laptops, Chromebooks, and all-in-one desktop PCs, Lenovo recently announced a new budget-friendly Android tablet -- the Lenovo Tab M9. It's a sub-$150 tablet that should be great for content consumption, as it features a 9-inch HD display, MediaTek's Helio G80 SoC, and a 5,100mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab M9: Specifications

Specifications Lenovo Tab M9 Dimensions & Weight 215.43 x 136.76 x 7.9mm

344g Display 9-inch LCD

1340 x 800p resolution

176PPI SoC MediaTek Helio G80 RAM & Storage 3GB RAM + 32GB storage

4GB + 64GB

4GB + 128GB Battery & Charging 5,100mAh

15W wired fast charging Rear Camera(s) 8MP Front Camera(s) 2MP Connectivity USB Type-C

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.1 Software Android 12 (Android 13 ready)

Despite its affordable price, the Lenovo Tab M9 features a premium dual-tone metal chassis with a sleek profile for a comfortable grip. As mentioned earlier, it sports a 9-inch display on the front with chunky bezels. The display offers a resolution of 1340 x 800 pixels, which isn't the best but is decent considering the tablet's price point.

On the inside, the Lenovo Tab M9 packs MediaTek's octa-core Helio G80 chipset paired with up to 4GB RAM and 128GB storage. This combo should offer a smooth experience while viewing content or performing lightweight tasks like web browsing, but it isn't suitable for gaming. On the software front, the tablet will run Android 12 out of the box, with Lenovo promising an upgrade to Android 13 following the launch.

Other noteworthy features include dual speakers, Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth connectivity, a 5,100mAh battery with 15W wired fast charging support, and software optimizations like a Reading Mode. Lenovo will also bundle a clear case with a kickstand with the tablet, which is a bonus.

Pricing & Availability

Lenovo says the Tab M9 will go on sale in the U.S. in Q2 2023. It will be available in two colors at a starting price of $139.99 for the base 3GB+32GB model. Currently, Lenovo has not shared the pricing details for the higher-spec variants.