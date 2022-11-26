Lenovo Tab P11 Plus $299.99 $419.99 Save $120 This Lenovo Tab P11 Plus combo is an affordable laptop replacement, as it comes with a detachable keyboard and pen for under $300. $299.99 at Amazon

Get this kitted-out Lenovo Tab P11 Plus with a detachable keyboard and active stylus for under $300 with this early Cyber Monday deal. The tablet is a great buy if you're looking for a thin-and-light laptop replacement that you can carry around wherever you go. It features MediaTek's Helio G90T chipset, 6GB RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage, making it great for getting light work done on the go. You don't have to spend anything extra on accessories, as it comes with a detachable keyboard that doubles up as a protective case for the display.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is also a good buy for content consumption, as it features a beautiful 11-inch 2K display and a powerful quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. It's also an amazing option for students and artists, as it comes with a Lenovo Precision Pen 2. The active stylus offers 4,096 levels of pressure and tilt detection, which is great for note-taking and doodling.

The tablet also packs two cameras - an 8MP selfie shooter to help you easily take video calls and a 13MP rear-facing camera for capturing pictures in a pinch or scanning documents. Lastly, the Lenovo Tab P11 Plus packs a large 7,500mAh battery with 20W wired fast charging support. Lenovo claims it offers up to 12 hours of continuous video playback with a single charge. This means that the tablet will easily last a full workday with light browser-based tasks. When it does run out of juice, you can charge it up quickly with the included 20W charging brick.

The Lenovo Tab P11 Plus is one of the best tablets you can buy right now, and you definitely won't regret getting this combo for under $300.